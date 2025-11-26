All Voice AI and Factory Berlin Launch World's First Monetized Voice-AI Advertising Platform

Voice Calls Become Revenue Channels

PALO ALTO, Calif. and BERLIN, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factory Berlin (factory.network), Europe's leading Neo Company Builder, has partnered with U.S.-based All Voice AI (allvoiceai.com) to launch the first platform that embeds promotions and offers directly into live, AI-powered voice conversations, enabling real-time monetization of voice calls.

By inserting contextual, opt-in offers mid-conversation, brands can transform voice from a support channel into a revenue driver. All Voice AI's platform supports 57 languages across telecom, retail, and services, integrating with existing voice systems.

"Voice is no longer just for support—it's now an engagement and revenue channel," said Stefan Krause, CEO of Factory Berlin. "Our collaboration with All Voice AI enables our ecosystem to handle voice interactions beautifully while offering relevant promotions to callers."

Pilot Use Case: Factory + PitchLynk

Factory Berlin and PitchLynk will deliver voice-based offers when callers opt in. Users may hear relevant offers from PitchLynk or Factory network partners.

"All Voice AI's platform lets us reach a highly targeted audience via voice—something never possible before," said PitchLynk Co-Founder, Kira Khodskaya. "Factory can monetize calls while offering users meaningful value."

"We're thrilled to see our technology drive new revenue for voice interactions," added Devon Harris, Head of Marketing for All Voice AI. "Contextual offers in real time open fresh value for brands. Our voice-AI innovation is protected by pending patents, and commercial partners can license the technology and integrate it into their solutions."

A recent survey found that 97% of respondents would opt in to an offer delivered during an inbound call if relevant to the reason they are calling. The survey was conducted by All Voice AI, which partners with OpenAI, Twilio and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Why This Matters

Voice is scaling fast: Monetization represents a major new opportunity.





Monetization represents a major new opportunity. New ad channel: Voice introduces uncluttered engagement space.





Voice introduces uncluttered engagement space. High conversion potential: Timely offers outperform passive ads.





Timely offers outperform passive ads. First mover edge: Factory Berlin and All Voice AI are defining early standards with patent-protected technology.

About Factory Berlin

Factory Berlin is the Neo Company Builder for exceptional talent in technology, art, and music.

Under the leadership of CEO Stefan Krause and founder Udo Schloemer, it harnesses AI as the driving force for bold ideas and creative breakthroughs — empowering global creators to build fast, think bold, and shape the future.

About All Voice AI

All Voice AI is a voice AI tech company enabling businesses to manage calls through conversational AI. Partnered with OpenAI, Twilio and AWS, they enable customers to handle voice calls at scale, across 57 languages, while enabling real-time promotional & advertising capabilities. Its platform is the first in the world to help companies monetize voice interactions at scale, with disruptive and innovative patent-pending technology.

About PitchLynk

PitchLynk is the AI-driven, video-first platform redefining how startups and investors connect. Its intelligent matching engine curates high-quality deal flow in minutes, not weeks—turning fundraising into a faster, smarter, and more confident experience.

