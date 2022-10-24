All Walmart Stores Across the United States now Carry Happy Cappy® for Cradle Cap, Seborrheic Dermatitis, and Dandruff

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Cappy® is proud to announce Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash is now available in the baby aisle in all 4,400+ Walmart Stores throughout the country. Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream's 6-ounce tube can be found in 3,000+ Walmart stores, expanding the brand's reach nationwide.

Now available in Walmart stores nationwide. Voted "Best Cradle Cap Shampoo" by Parents magazine. The medical term for cradle cap is seborrheic dermatitis. Irritant free Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash helps eliminate scalp & skin scaling, redness, flaking, itching, and irritation associated with seborrheic dermatitis & dandruff. Contains the natural ingredient licorice root extract to help soothe redness behind ears, under armpits, and in neck folds. Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream is known as A Pediatrician's Solution® for soothing dry, itchy, irritated, sensitive, eczema prone skin for children of all ages. Formulated with natural ingredient licorice root extract and glycerin, this fragrance free, lightweight, non-greasy and fast absorbing moisturizing cream protects and restores the delicate skin barrier all day long. Adults with sensitive skin can expect similar results. Soothes without stinging sensation.

Happy Cappy® has also enhanced its informative online Learning Center, debuting a new feature on the website, "Top Parenting Myths Regarding Baby Care Debunked". Here expert opinions from parents and pediatricians will help parents navigate between parenting myths and facts on topics like when to read to baby, what to do with your crying baby, and even how to treat cradle cap.

With the widespread availability of Happy Cappy at all Walmart stores across the country, the article, "Treatment for Cradle Cap: Do I Need a Special Shampoo?" from the new Learning Center is so much more relevant.

"A common myth says you don't need a special shampoo to fight cradle cap and eczema. It is true mild cases of cradle cap can go untreated and may even improve with use of regular shampoo. But for moderate to severe cases, special shampoos can dramatically reduce the flaking, crusting, and scaling associated with the condition. To avoid confusion, I always like to point out that the medical term for cradle cap is seborrheic dermatitis," says founder and board- certified pediatrician Dr. Eddie Valenzuela.

He goes on to say, "If your baby can benefit from a treatment for cradle cap, reject the myth that you don't need it. Mild shampoos formulated with zinc pyrithione give you control over the severity of your child's symptoms and helps reduce discomfort for baby and frustration for caregivers."

All Happy Cappy products are free of irritants like fragrance, dyes, parabens (a type of preservative that can be irritating to broken skin), and sulfates (strip away moisture, leaving scalps an skin dry and irritated). The key ingredient in the Medicated Shampoo that helps fight flakes associated with seborrheic dermatitis is the active ingredient pyrithione zinc, and supporting ingredients glycerin, licorice root extract, provitamin B5, and apple fruit extract help with soothing redness and hydrating skin.

Regarding eczema, Dr. Eddie, as he's known, goes on to say, "You should stay away from cosmetics with added scent and color if you have a disrupted skin barrier. Atopic dermatitis, commonly called eczema, is a chronic condition where skin is more porous allowing it to dehydrate more easily and for common irritants to pass through and cause irritation. Make sure your eczema shampoo and body wash and moisturizing cream are bland, meaning fragrance and dye-free."

Happy Cappy offers a Daily Shampoo & Body Wash for eczema prone skin that can be found in select Walmart stores—it is included in a 3 Step Skincare Solution gift box. It comes paired with the Moisturizing Cream, and the Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash. The Daily Shampoo contains redness soothing ingredient licorice root extract and natural humectants (ingredients that draw moisture into the skin) including apple fruit extract, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid (made through a natural fermentation process), pure glycerin, and oatmeal extract. Happy Cappy® is free of irritants like perfumes, dyes, phthalates, parabens, lanolin, and sulfates – ensuring that users only get what they need on their skin, and nothing more.

Dr. Eddie's dermatologist tested, quick-absorbing, non-greasy, eczema cream is formulated to hydrate skin all day long. Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream utilizes natural ingredient licorice root extract, glycerin and pharmaceutical grade petrolatum to soothe redness and create a natural-feeling protective skin barrier. This product does not include slippery silicon derivatives (like dimethicone). All Happy Cappy products avoid the use of harsh ingredients that can further irritate the delicate skin of babies and children. All of Dr. Eddie's products are clinically tested, gluten free, vegan friendly and cruelty free. For the best results apply to the face and body at least twice a day.

Pick up some Happy Cappy today at your local Walmart!

