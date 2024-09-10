ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM NAMED AS ONE OF THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK" IN 2024

All Weather Selected to the North Bay Business Journals Prestigious

Annual List for the Fifth Consecutive Year

VACAVILLE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 50 years, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has supported the commercial and high-end residential construction market on the West Coast with high quality, energy efficient, custom aluminum windows and doors.

All Weather Architectural Aluminum Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility All Weather Architectural Aluminum wins 2024 Best Place to Work for the Fifth Year in a Row

The North Bay Business Journal named All Weather as one of this year's recipients of the "2024 Best Places to Work" award. The award marks the fifth consecutive year that All Weather has received this distinguished recognition. The award highlights best workplace practices and recognizes outstanding organizations for their support and commitment to their greatest asset — their employees.

All Weather is honored and humbled to have its efforts recognized by their employees and to be acknowledged as one of the leading businesses to work for in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, and Mendocino counties.

All Weather champions its employees is by supporting their local community. The All Weather CARES Committee sponsors community events throughout the year supporting local non-profits such as End 68 Hours of Hunger, Vacaville Neighborhood Boy's & Girl's Club, Vitalant Blood Bank, and the Vacaville Storehouse.

"We are so proud of the culture here at our company - and we owe it all to our team. They help us keep that family-feel with frequent team potlucks, employee-led recognition programs, and employee-planned monthly social hours" commented Sarah Harper, President of All Weather. "The camaraderie that we build during these fun times helps us work well together with a high level of trust and a belief that we can achieve great things."

The winners selected by the North Bay Business Journal were based on criteria that included, but not limited to anonymous survey ratings by employees as well as their written comments.

Employee scores were measured in core areas including:

personal engagement and alignment with goals

communication and resources

teamwork and trust with co-workers and senior leaders

manager effectiveness

retention and job satisfaction

The winners were selected based on the highest scores in each category.

All Weather will be recognized at the North Bay Business Journal's awards celebration along with the other distinguished companies selected as one of the "Best Places to Work" in 2024 this evening, September 10th @ 4:00pm at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, CA. The Presenting partner is Exchange Bank. Gold partner is Trope Group and Silver partner is Sonoma County YMCA.

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under 3rd generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's high quality, energy-efficient windows and doors have breathed life into thousand residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remains one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

