ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM'S NEW IMPACT RATED PRODUCTS NOW AVAILABLE

All Weather Launches Full Suite of Impact Rated Windows & Doors

VACAVILLE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the need for enhanced safety and protection in extreme weather conditions, wind-borne debris areas and coastal locations, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has launched a complete line up of Impact Rated windows and doors.

As the industry leader in designing and manufacturing high quality, energy efficient custom aluminum windows and doors, All Weather's Impact Rated products were specifically designed and engineered to meet the demanding requirements set forth in accordance with Miami Dade County including the High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) and boast an outstanding DP45 rating.

Large Missile Impact test procedures

Uniform Static Air Pressure Loading testing for impact and non-impact resistant building envelope components

Cyclic Wind Pressure Loading test procedure

Water Infiltration and Resistance test procedures, dynamic and passive

Forced entry test procedures

Available to order from All Weather's network of knowledgeable dealers, the company's suite of Impact Rated products include the following:

Windows

Series 6000 Window-Casement, Fixed, Awning

Series 6200 Horizontal Sliding Window-XO, OX, XOX, Transom Above or Below

Doors

Series 7000 Swing Door-Outswing, Single Panel

Series 8100 Multi Slide Door-Unlimited Number of Tracks and Panels

Series 8150 Sliding Patio Door-Two Tracks, Up to 4 Panels, XO, OX, OXO, OXXO

"We are incredibly excited to launch our first-ever line-up of Impact Rated windows and doors" stated Timothy McCleery, Product Development Manager, All Weather. "This comprehensive collection sets a new benchmark for quality and performance, ensuring peace of mind for homeowners and businesses in those regions prone to extreme weather and high winds."

To learn more about All Weather's new line up of Impact Rated windows and doors, go to https://www.allweatheraa.com.

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 55 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, hopper windows and swing, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. Over the decades, All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain as one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

Business Inquiries Contact: [email protected]., (800) 680-5800

SOURCE All Weather Architectural Aluminum, Inc.