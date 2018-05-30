All Your Entertainment Needs on the LG V35 ThinQ - Only from AT&T

Customers can buy the LG V35 ThinQ on AT&T Next for $30 a month for 30 months with eligible service.1

1 AT&T Next: Req's well-qualified credit and wireless svc & 30-mth 0% APR installment agmt. Tax due at sale. If wireless svc is cancelled, device balance due. Svc costs additional. Fees, other charges & restr's apply. See store for details.

