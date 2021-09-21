all33 Announces Strategic Investment To Meet Demand For Its Radical Chair Design That Uses Tech To Fix How People Sit

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- all33 , a modern chair company focused on delivering true back health through unique Sit in Motion® technology, announced it has closed a strategic financing round from a group of notable investors for scaling operations and accelerating growth to meet the demands of millions around the globe who are changing how and where they work. Investors include celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Cindy Crawford, Tony Robbins, and more, as well as business trailblazers such as Evan Spiegel of Snap and former Disney COO Tom Staggs, all of whom are committed to helping the world achieve healthy sitting through all33's suite of sitting innovations.

Americans spend an average of more than 8 hours a day sitting, resulting in severe consequences to our health. Sitting still has been linked to an increased risk of serious conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. Other "ergonomic" options address comfort, but none address the underlying problem of being sedentary. all33's Sit in Motion® technology is the first solution that frees the pelvis to move the way it was designed to, allowing for the natural blood flow and muscle engagement that individuals need in order to be healthy.

all33's latest investors – a small group of luminaries – join this fast-growing brand on its journey to fill the void of healthy sitting solutions by reimagining the basic concept of a chair and redefining the way we work into a daily health routine with the aid of new connected technologies that help users achieve peak performance.

"If you want to maximize your health, you need to consider the quarter of your life that you spend sitting. I have an all33 chair in my wellness center at home; I see it as a necessary part of a healthy lifestyle. I am thrilled to support Dennis and the all33 team," said investor Tony Robbins.

Due to the chair's inventors, all33 had already become the chair company of choice for many entrepreneurs, athletes, and celebrities who are pioneers in optimizing performance and promoting wellness. Co-Founder Dr. Dennis Colonello is widely recognized as one of the world's foremost chiropractic doctors. His unique talents and large hands are famous amongst his clients – a who's who of celebrities and VIPs who travel the world to see him for a single appointment. Co-Founder Jim Grove is the internationally acclaimed designer who was able to materialize what Dr. Colonello achieves in his practice into a patented technology that has already delivered life-changing results to tens of thousands of users.

"After decades of watching patients return week after week with pain due to sitting, I knew we had to think differently and attack the root of the problem, not just the symptoms. It's been a long journey to get to this point, and I look forward to a continuing role in educating people on the importance of movement," said Dr. Colonello.

Years of development turned into success when musician and company advocate Justin Bieber appeared with the brand on ABC's Shark Tank, causing the company's original BackStrong chair to sell out immediately. This achievement helped propel the company to new heights and opened the door for growth.

"We are thrilled to have such an incredible group of investors supporting our mission and our products,'' said Bing Howenstein, CEO of all33. "The exponential value of the combined experience of this group coupled with their passion and belief in our mission and in our products will absolutely propel us further and faster in our quest to disrupt an archaic industry through the incredible innovations that we are excited to introduce in 2022."

The Sitting Solution: Sit in Motion® Technology



Sit in Motion® technology is the only seat system designed to help individuals achieve healthy sitting. It combines lumbar support and a patented pivot function to deliver an active, engaged sitting experience.

While every other chair is composed of a seat, back, and static seat post, all33 created a chair within a chair to deploy its revolutionary pivot. Sitting on a traditional chair causes the pelvis to collapse which pushes the spine out of alignment, the shoulders forward, and the head past the neck in an unnaturally heavy position.

Unlike every other chair on the market, all33 chairs with Sit in Motion® technology allow for natural movement of the pelvis and keeps all 33 of your vertebrae moving when you sit, so your body works the way it was designed to work. The result is improved posture, greater core strength, and relief from pain.

Sit in Motion® technology is featured in every all33 chair, available online at all33.com and at select Staples locations nationwide where you can try it in person.

About all33

all33 is a modern chair company driven by a commitment to innovation. By using technology to build products that encourage movement, they help people lead healthier lives. all33's flagship product, the BackStrong C1, is the first and only chair that can induce ideal posture and keep all 33 vertebrae of the spine moving. Founded by Dr. Dennis Collonello, chiropractor to the LA Clippers, and Jim Grove, an internationally-acclaimed industrial designer, the company has a mission to help people who sit find freedom through movement. Learn more at all33.com .

SOURCE all33