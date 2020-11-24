ALL33 Black Friday 2020: Luxury Office Chair Celebrities Love to Sit In

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday sales on ALL33 ( https://all33.com/ ) Backstrong are arriving early this year. The best deal of the year can be found online at the ALL33 website while supplies last using code 2020 to save $200 starting November 24 through December 1, 2020.

The ALL33 BackStrong C1 chair has been widely used by several celebrities who have first-hand experience of the benefits of proper posture. Bruce Willis, Paula Abdul, Dr. Travis Stork, Justin Bieber, Elon Musk, Shaquille O'Neal, and more have used and approved the ALL33 BackStrong C1. The BackStrong C1 is the only chair in the world that allows natural movement of the pelvis and back stimulating circulation, improving flexibility, and encouraging an increase of oxygenation and respiration. Not only is the chair designed to improve overall back health, but it is aesthetically designed to complement any space. The chair comes in three (3) different color patterns: black, red/black, and tan/black.

Back pain is one of the leading causes of disability around the world. According to the American Chiropractic Association, experts believe up to 80% of the American population will experience back pain symptoms at some point in their lives. Lower back pain issues cost Americans nearly $50 Billion in health care costs annually.

ALL33 is determined to improve lives with the BackStrong C1, the only slouch-proof ergonomic office chair that aligns your spine and keeps all 33 of your vertebrae moving while promoting optimal posture and improving back health.

Celebrity Endorsed From Hollywood Sets to NBA Courts

"I realized that after I started using BackStrong C1, I was sitting better," said comedic talk-show host Chelsea Handler. "It's a gentle reminder of how to sit properly. I haven't had back problems since I've had this chair - and I feel taller and more erect."

Health Benefits of the ALL33 BackStrong C1

Alleviated back pain

Increased circulation and blood flow

Increased core strength

Increased energy throughout the day

Easier and healthier digestion

The BMW of Office Chair Technology

With our talented industrial designer from BMW Designworks Jim Grove and celebrity chiropractor Dennis Colonello, ALL33's BackStrong goes beyond just adding comfort to your home work station.

After decades in chiropractic medicine, Colonello saw firsthand the debilitating health problems caused by prolonged sitting. He recognized sitting was the problem - and it was the way people were sitting that needed to change. Grove and Colonello's primary mission is to create products helping people sit better and live a better lifestyle.

"ALL33's BackStrong C1 is the first ergonomic office chair to utilize state-of-the-art sit-in-motion technology to prevent you from slouching, permanently engaging your core and alleviating back-pain," said Dr. Dennis Colonello, a world-renowned chiropractor with over 45 years of experience.

ALL33 BackStrong C1 Features Include:

#1 State-of-the-art, sit-in-motion technology that allows natural movement

of the pelvis

Your choice of soft high-grade vegan leather or fabric upholstery

Foldaway arms allow you to move closer to your work for less strain and less strain on your eyes

A range of motion with pneumatic seat-height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, and smooth-rolling casters

Quick and easy assembly - less than 10 minutes!

The chair is exclusively available for purchase on the ALL33 website for $799. The company is so confident in the results that they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Dr. Dennis Colonello,

Dr. Colonello is a world-renowned chiropractor with over 45 years of experience. Based in Beverly Hills, he is currently the team chiropractor for the Los Angeles Clippers. In addition, he treats a who's who list of Hollywood celebrities and world-class athletes.

About Jim Grove

As a VP and Partner with the internationally-acclaimed industrial design firm, BMW Designworks, Jim provided years of design, engineering, modeling, and analysis for major companies-including BMW. He is also the founder of Heartland USA where he designs and manufactures high-end motorcycle accessories. In addition, Jim founded LA Product Design, where he has been behind the design of office chairs that have amassed over $500 million in sales and has been awarded over 100 patents.

About ALL33

The ALL33 Backstrong is the world's first chair that is a wellness device for the health-conscious individual who wants to feel their best. Our unique Sit In Motion® technology and its "bottom-up" motion is designed to softly cradle your lower back to relieve crucial pressure points throughout your spine and body. This is the first and only chair that can induce perfect posture for all 33 of your vertebrae! The ALL33 Backstrong C1 is also made with 100% recyclable materials and can last forever with the replaceable seat cushion.

