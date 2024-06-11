Allagash Brewing Company Reduces Reactive Maintenance by Over 40% with Limble

Maine's largest brewer streamlines maintenance operations with Limble, reducing operating costs and unplanned work.

LEHI, Utah, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble , provider of the preferred CMMS and Asset Management platform , is pleased to announce the results Allagash Brewing Company has achieved by utilizing Limble's platform across their maintenance organization. Since implementing Limble in early 2023, Maine's largest brewery has seen transformative improvements, including a more than 40% reduction in unplanned work orders.

With rapid growth over the last decade, Allagash's maintenance team had quadrupled in size and began to experience challenges with their antiquated software. Sean Diffley, Director of Engineering at Allagash, reports having spent as many as 10 hours on administrative tasks each week and feeling the lack of robust reporting capabilities.

After researching modern CMMS platforms, Allagash selected Limble for its user-friendly interface, mobile accessibility, and customizable reporting. Within two months, Allagash had transitioned 400 assets into Limble and was already starting to see adoption across the team.

"Limble is so easy to use and the team keeps talking about how fast it is," says Ryan Fisher, Maintenance Manager at Allagash Brewing Company. "That is driving them to use it more and it helps them do their job better."

Today, the Allagash team manages over 2,000 assets through Limble and experiences the far-reaching benefits of more proactive, data-driven maintenance. With detailed asset history, Allagash is optimizing their preventive maintenance program to reduce excessive maintenance and improve machine reliability. They are bringing more maintenance work in-house, minimizing reliance on outside vendors and reducing operating costs.

"We pride ourselves on making it as simple as possible for maintenance teams to reach their full potential," says Bryan Christiansen, Limble's Co-Founder and CEO. "The maintenance function should serve as a model of efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. Boosting visibility with Limble can help demonstrate the value the maintenance team brings to the larger organization."

With access to accurate maintenance data, Fisher has found it far easier to advocate for the resources his team needs. "We have the data we need in front of us," he says. The CMMS proved instrumental in making the case for a new hire and continually offers valuable insights for allocating resources.

Diffley also uses Limble to support budgeting decisions. "As we put more and more data into Limble, including labor hours and the cost of parts, we're getting more and more out of it, which can generate better budgeting for the next fiscal year," he explains.

Allagash's recent accolades include the Brewery and Brewer of the Year honors at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival . Limble collected over 100 badges in G2's Spring Report and ranked #1 on more than 30 Index Reports, including the Results, Relationship, and Usability Reports for CMMS platforms. Limble continues to build its portfolio of customers from the food and beverage sector, averaging over 100% year-over-year growth since 2021.

For more information on Limble's relationship with Allagash and the award-winning brewery's ongoing success story, read the full case study here .

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders, and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding, and more.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by James Beard Award-winner Rob Tod. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade by Paste Magazine and one of the best breweries in America by Gear Patrol. Their flagship beer, Allagash White, is the most-awarded Belgian-style witbier in the world, earning coveted medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and Euro Star Beer Awards. Allagash was named "Brewery of the Year" in its category size by the Brewers Association in 2021 and 2023; included on Inc. Magazine's "Best in Business" list as well as Fast Company's list of "Brands that Matter"; received an Ad Age Breakout Brand Leader honor; and named one of Maine's Best Places to Work for 10 years running. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA, VT, and WI. Learn more on allagash.com and connect with us on our Webby-honored social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. From Maine, with love.

Media Contact: Emily Ashley, Lumina Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Limble