Allanson Launches Industry-First DMX/SPI Master Controller and Proprietary Accessories, Redefining Signage Control

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Allanson, a pioneer in lighting solutions since 1927, is proud to unveil its next-level DMX/SPI Master Controller along with a full suite of proprietary, in-house engineered accessories — a launch set to revolutionize the signage industry.

Through dedicated engineering and development, Allanson delivers a first-of-its-kind controller that seamlessly integrates DMX, SPI, and Boosted SPI protocols. It's capable of controlling up to 21,824 SPI module pixels and 2,730 RGB modules while extending SPI signal ranges up to 1,000 feet—eliminating the need for multiple controllers, streamlining installations, and empowering designers and installers to take on even the most complex creative signage projects with confidence.

"Allanson's DMX/SPI Master Controller and accessories are the first such products to be designed and manufactured with the sign user and builder in mind," said Rick Woodgate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Allanson. "Using RGB signage to promote and differentiate your brand has just become easier and more reliable."

"This isn't just a product launch — it's a call to partner with the industry leader in proprietary signage control," said Ray Morrish, President, Allanson. "Our Master Controller, combined with our full ecosystem of accessories, gives companies the tools to elevate every project and unlock unlimited creative potential. When you choose Allanson, you don't just get cutting-edge technology — you gain a partner committed to your success."

The Allanson Ecosystem Includes:

Together, this suite of products demonstrates Allanson's commitment to innovation, engineering excellence, and industry leadership, empowering signage professionals to push creative boundaries while maintaining dependable performance.

The Master Controller and all companion components are available now through Allanson's authorized distributors. For detailed specifications and additional information, visit Allanson's product pages.

About Allanson

Founded in 1927, Allanson has built a legacy of nearly a century delivering dependable, high-performance electrical engineering solutions across multiple industries. As a leading provider to the commercial and architectural sign lighting sector—as well as the HVAC and IAQ air purification markets for residential, industrial, and commercial applications—Allanson combines best-in-class technology with proven engineering, design, and distribution expertise. Renowned for innovation and precision, Allanson continues to push the boundaries of design and technology, empowering creatives, architects, engineers, and installers worldwide to illuminate and enhance their most ambitious visions.

SOURCE Allanson International