Allant Group Acquires Vektor, a Leading CX-focused Digital Consultancy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a nationally recognized, data-driven marketing firm, and a subsidiary of VntCap Technologies LLC, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Vektor Digital and Analytics.

"Following on the heels of our recent acquisition of Bubblebox, a Salesforce consulting partner, we are thrilled to welcome Vektor to the VntCap Technologies family. Allant has always had a data-driven approach and the addition of Vektor allows us to strengthen our abilities of creating experience-led solutions that drive digital innovation and create real growth for our clients," said Gaurav Issar, Allant's CEO.

Vektor, a Dallas, TX based agency, with deep expertise in experience design, strategic consulting and technology enablement, creates solutions for ecommerce, product development, and digital transformation that complement Allant and Bubblebox suite of services.

With the merging of the organizations, Gilbert Salazar, CEO of Vektor, will take on the role of President of Allant Group. Gilbert's years of experience leading marketing services and technology companies, along with his blend of design, technology and data expertise, continues to position Allant Group for growth as it accelerates its mid-market expansion across the US and Canada.

"I am excited to be stepping into a leadership role at Allant Group, an established leader with over 125 employees and a strong presence in the mid-market data and marketing technology services space," said Gilbert Salazar, Chief Executive Officer of Vektor. "I'm looking forward to fully building out our capabilities and developing solutions that add value to our evolving client relationships."

"We are excited to see Gilbert and his team build on our continued growth and can already see he will be a valuable senior resource to many of our customers," said Issar.

About Allant Group

Allant Group supports mid-market and emerging brands through holistic offerings for customer engagement needs. Delivering faster third-party data integration, improved analytical insights, crisp data visualizations and cutting edge MarTech implementation, Allant's expertise drives effective marketing orchestration via personalized communications to acquire, retain and win back customers. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

About VntCap Technologies, LLC

VntCap Technologies, LLC provides its subsidiary companies with a unique blend of viewpoints and experiences that deliver comprehensive guidance and oversight to its leadership teams. Unlike other investment firms that seek quicker financial returns from their investments, VntCap actively operates the companies within its investment portfolio for longer periods of time to achieve maximum valuation. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs from a cross-section of industries, the varied background of its members is what continues to create value in subsidiary companies such as Allant Group. For more information about VntCap Technologies, LLC visit http://www.vntcaptech.com/.

