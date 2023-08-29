Allant Group Launches its Audience Attribute Marketplace

News provided by

Allant Group

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Multiple data sources assembled and easily accessible in one place

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allant Group LLC, a data-driven audience orchestration solution provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its Audience Attribute Marketplace, a subscription-based service, giving users seamless access to 2B+ audience members and 1300+ attributes.

Continue Reading

Built on its Audience Management Platform (AMP+), Allant has partnered with over 25 audience attribute providers, including complimentary and enhanced data compilers, giving users easy access to multiple data sources, assembled in one place. Allant's Audience Attribute Marketplace delivers unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and speed, allowing users to activate audience profiles quickly – in hours, instead of days or weeks. Definitive use cases have shown speed and performance improvements between 5X and 10X, achieved with a significant cost reduction relative to the traditionally exorbitant cost of infrastructure, hardware, and developers.

With Allant's Audience Attribute Marketplace, marketers, and data scientists alike, no longer need to use sample files or complicated distributed computing. Data analysis is available across every attribute within a single platform, giving users the ability to model the most accurate portrayal of their ideal consumers, including tools for AI / ML. The Audience Attribute Marketplace also takes the complexity out of matching logic, allowing users to build identity graphs with ease.

"While organizations may have access to similar data, no other standalone system offers frictionless accessibility to multiple consumer databases, including compiled, attitudinal, and event data, all in one place," said Jay Blaker, Vice President of Data Strategy & Partnerships at Allant Group. "Allant's subscription model gives users the ability to pay for only what they need, instead of paying for bundled data packages with only a few data elements of value."

"Allant's Audience Attribute Marketplace disrupts traditional data hygiene and merge/purge, breaking the rules to ensure the final output is not degraded," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO at Allant Group. "It's built to give users the full analytic value of each attribute in each database. The best data is the data that works. And the data that works will prove itself out in performance."

For more information about Allant Group's Audience Attribute Marketplace, as well as their data, analytics, martech integration, and customer experience management capabilities, please click here.

About Allant Group 
Allant Group is a data-driven audience orchestration engine that powers the solutions behind successful customer journeys. We give organizations a competitive advantage by leveraging data, analytics, customer experience management, martech integration, and strategic consulting services to deliver individualized and nurturing lifecycle experiences that create a stronger relationship between brand and customer. Allant is a privately held company headquartered in the Chicago area. For more information, visit https://www.allantgroup.com/.

Contact: Linda Vetter
[email protected]
1-800-367-7311

SOURCE Allant Group

Also from this source

Allant Group Expands Senior Leadership Team

Allant Group Launches Audience Management Platform+

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.