Allantoin Market Size Worth $641.7 Million by 2022 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The industry is expected to witness high growth in cosmetics application owing to its high demand for manufacturing face care, hand care, hair care and bath products. Growing application scope for the product in oral care products such as mouthwashes and toothpaste is expected to have a positive impact on the industry growth over the forecast period.

The product finds significant demand as a plant growth regulator, especially in the developed regions including North America and Europe, which is expected open market avenues for the product. The manufacturers are expected to invest in R&D to expand the application scope for the product in personal care and pharmaceutical applications.

The existing manufacturers in the industry are integrated across the value chain, which is expected to hamper the growth of new players. The market is pooled with well-established players, which has thus resulted in a high competitive rivalry. The subsequent threat of new entrants is also expected to be low on account of high initial cost and non-toxic nature.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Allantoin Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Oral Hygiene), Value Chain Analysis, Market Dynamics, And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/allantoin-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Cosmetic application segment accounted for over 32.8% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of high product demand for manufacturing gels, creams, and sun care lotions

Pharmaceutical is expected to be the fastest growing application segment over the projected period, owing to its high demand for manufacturing wound healing creams and lotions

The allantoin market in Latin America is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing foreign investments in the pharmaceutical and personal care sector in the region

is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, owing to increasing foreign investments in the pharmaceutical and personal care sector in the region The market in European region is anticipated to progress at a steady CAGR over the forecast period on account of the well-established cosmetics industry coupled with rising demand for allantoin based cosmetic products

The key players in the industry have integrated across the value chain by venturing into raw material manufacturing and distribution channel in order to cut down on operational costs

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Shikimic Acid Market - Increasing demand for cosmetic products, especially from female population, coupled with technological advancement in pharmaceutical industry is expected to surge the market growth over the next seven years.

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market - The global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market size was USD 255.1 million in 2015.

Catalyst Market - The global catalyst market size was 6,646.9 kilo tons in 2015. Rising importance of catalysts in chemicals and oil & gas industries on account of enhancing the rate of the reaction and reducing lead time.

Fermentation Chemicals Market - The global fermentation chemicals market size exceeded 55.00 million tons in 2015. Significant reduction in time, as well as cost due to the employment of fermentation chemicals as catalysts

Grand View Research has segmented the global allantoin market on the basis of application, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 - 2022) Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Oral Hygiene Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2012 - 2022) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China Latin America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.