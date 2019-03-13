Allapure, a Woman-Owned Business Introduces New Environmentally Sustainable and Non-Toxic Wound Care, Skin and Surface Sanitizers

TAYLORS, S.C. and DALLAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allapure announces a new line of naturally derived, effective hand sanitizers, soaps, wound care, and surface sanitizers with cutting edge research based on clinical testing. Products were developed for families and commercial use in medical facilities, hotels, restaurants, schools, transportation or any public-based settings. Allapure also has an Animal line for wound and skin therapy and surface sanitation, suitable for dogs, cats, horses and livestock.

A study published in Wounds revealed that non-alcoholic sanitizers designed to kill bacteria for several hours were much more effective than previously thought. While the majority of scientific research focuses on alcohol-based sanitizers, benzalkonium chloride (non-alcohol) is finding a fan base because of negative press about the possibility that bacteria can slowly evolve to survive in alcohol.

Allapure products are safe, gentle and non-toxic, 100% alcohol, bleach and chlorine-free and okay for use by pregnant and lactating moms and babies. Allpure's long-lasting protection can kill 99.999% of harmful germs, bacteria, spores including C-Difficle, MRSA,VRE, E. Coli, CRE & Norovirus. Allapure is non-sensitizing to wounds; it doesn't hurt to clean and sanitize a wound. Allapure effectively kills super bugs for up to 6 hours, common germs up to 24 hours, and sanitizes surfaces for up to 28 days or 30 washes. Allapure's persistency is designed to continue working long after a single application, improving its cost effectiveness and sanitation protocol compliance among employees.

Long term clean reduces use, decreases cost and increases public health and safety. There is a marked decrease in bio-film that develops in wounds. Bio-film is detrimental to wound healing and its minimization is important to healing wounds and preventing infection.

"As long as there are germs, there will be a need to limit dangerous and costly consequences of illness and disease. Prevention is paramount. With proper hand hygiene, surface sanitation, and wound care both humans and animal health are improved. Our products offer a persistency that others do not. We are personally invested in improving the health and safety of family and animals."

- Nicole Schwartz, Allapure's co-founder.

For more information visit www.allapure.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Schwartz

(818) 456-9184

210890@email4pr.com

SOURCE Allapure

Related Links

http://www.allapure.com

