Allara Launches First and Only Collaborative Care Platform to Address and Empower the Millions of Women with PCOS

The path to a PCOS diagnosis often requires multiple visits to siloed specialists. Allara offers a new, collaborative care management model that combines cutting edge medical care, nutrition counseling, lifestyle coaching, and community support all built into a digital health platform. Diagnosis and treatment are streamlined and backed by a specialized group of care professionals and medical advisors in reproductive endocrinology, gynecology, nutrition and holistic wellness.

"Having been diagnosed with PCOS at a young age, I spent a lot of time, money and energy seeking the advice of multiple specialists but never felt like I was making progress towards treating my common, chronic condition," said Rachel Blank, Founder & CEO of Allara. "I started Allara because women deserve a better way forward. Allara is not just a network of healthcare professionals, but also a resource that provides education and support from a community of like-minded women. We will be focused on PCOS at launch, with plans to expand the platform to support and empower women facing other speciality care challenges as we evolve. "

PCOS is the most common reproductive disorder in the world and is marked by an imbalance in reproductive hormones such as testosterone. Side effects include weight gain, infertility, acne, thinning head hair, excessive body hair growth, mood disorders, chronic fatigue, and trouble sleeping, among countless others. If not addressed, the side effects of the condition can lead to development of type 2 diabetes and even uterine cancers.

"The goal in working with Allara and its medical specialists is to make PCOS more manageable for women and to be a holistic partner throughout a woman's wellness journey, said Dr. Heather Huddleston, director of the PCOS clinic at UCSF and an Allara Medical Advisor. "With Allara, women can be confident that their treatment plans are the result of true cooperation and partnership among some of the most well-respected specialists in the field of women's healthcare."

Allara's comprehensive services are available for $100 per month. Membership begins with detailed intake visits with both a medical provider and a registered dietitian, and diagnostic blood testing if needed. Patients will then receive a personalized treatment plan, ongoing check-ins, and nutrition support. In addition to treatment plans, for those looking to learn more about PCOS for either themselves or a loved one, Allara also offers a section of the platform that is dedicated to content and resources as well as a free, private community. Currently, Allara is available in New York, Florida, Texas, DC, Maryland, and Virginia and has plans to make the platform nationwide by the end of 2021. To learn more, please visit www.allarahealth.com .

