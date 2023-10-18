Allara Raises $10M in Series A Funding Led by GV (Google Ventures) to Bridge the Care Gap for Women with Chronic Hormonal Conditions

The company continues its nationwide expansion of cutting-edge, insurance-covered care for young women with complex health needs

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allara, a first-of-its-kind virtual care platform bridging the care divide for the millions of women of reproductive age dealing with chronic hormonal conditions, today announced $10 million in Series A funding led by GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Great Oaks Venture Capital, Humbition, Vanterra, Gaingels, and individual investors, including Tom Lee (One Medical) and Maggie Sellers. GV General Partner Frédérique Dame also joins Allara's Board of Directors.

Allara's pioneering care platform pairs patients with specially trained expert doctors and registered dietitians for ongoing care to fill a significant gap in women's healthcare. In the past year, Allara grew its patient base fivefold and has gone in-network with all major insurers across eight states, representing 30 million covered lives, with plans to expand nationwide by next year. Allara will use the new funds to expand access to care by extending its insurance coverage, launching partnerships with leading health systems to ensure continuity of patient care, and conducting much-needed clinical research.

Digital health veteran Rachel Blank founded Allara after her own difficulty navigating a PCOS diagnosis without sufficient medical support. "Women's health is often misperceived as limited to pregnancy and fertility, failing to acknowledge the intricate web of health conditions that affect women's daily lives and long-term health. At Allara, we finally take the burden off the patient to navigate a siloed care system and empower her with a whole-body, preventative approach to her health. We are grateful for the support of GV and our dedicated partners to scale our operations and extend this vital care offering to women nationwide."

Over 1 in 3 women live with a chronic condition such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, or hypothyroidism. Despite their widespread nature, women report years of suffering and go as many as 10 years undiagnosed. These conditions often cause complications such as infertility, high-risk pregnancies, obesity, and diabetes, and delayed diagnoses and treatments cost the health system billions annually. Allara recognized these gaps as a call to help women with chronic conditions feel seen, heard, and treated with specialized care.

"Women of reproductive age have complex hormonal care needs, and Allara raises the bar for clinically driven, personalized hormonal healthcare," said GV General Partner Frédérique Dame. "Allara has built a brand and community that hundreds of thousands of patients trust, and we're excited to support CEO Rachel Blank and the team as they provide women with compassionate, modern healthcare."

Allara is a specialty care platform built for the tens of millions of women living with complex hormonal and gynecologic conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Allara makes expert healthcare accessible online by connecting patients with expert medical practitioners and Registered Dietitians who have a deep understanding of hormonal and metabolic care. Allara provides ongoing medical, lifestyle, and emotional support for chronic conditions, helping patients see improved health outcomes and achieve their individualized goals. To learn more about Allara, visit allarahealth.com.

