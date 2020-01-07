Allata Celebrates Three-Year Revenue Increase of 6,134% Growth with a New Brand Look for 2020

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As they close out their fourth quarter for their third year in operation, Allata has a lot to celebrate. Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Out of 468 Texas-based companies included on the list, Allata ranked highest in North Texas at No. 40 with 6,134 percent revenue growth over three years.

Featuring the most successful companies with the U.S. economy's ever-growing small business segment, the Inc. 5000 list has introduced many esteemed corporations for the first time nationally over the years since it began in 1982, including brands like LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, Microsoft, Dell and many more. Allata is humbled to join this notable list of honorees, although not entirely surprised. Founder and CEO of Allata, Matt Rosen, explains the secret to Allata's rapid success: "Leadership driven values propel the success of our organization. Allata is built on a foundation of transparency and integrity, and our clients experience this firsthand. They trust us to not only advocate on their behalf but also to have hard conversations that others are unwilling to have."

Innovation is at the core of the impressive growth that the 2019 Inc. 5000 list reflects, and Allata is no exception. Rosen also notes in addition to expanding "rapidly past 100 team members, Allata has supported initiatives with a focus on improving processes and developing our team." Such initiatives include programs like Allata Launch, an incubator for new technology ideas and business ventures, because many great ideas have small beginnings. Allata Academy provides daily classes and hands-on learning for invaluable soft skills and coding principles to equip their team of developers with additional support for client interactions. Through Allata in Action, Allata is accomplishing their goal of building better communities by donating over 2% of their profits to charities in Boise, Dallas and soon Phoenix.

Allata's focus on growth from the inside out is working in more ways than one. Rosen shares, "Team members have rallied around our initiatives—engagement is up, and turnover is less than 7% annually. We promote individuality in a fun environment, and this empowers team members to do their jobs well, fosters collaboration, develops high performance and actively grows our team. Our people are dedicated and passionate professionals who encapsulate our mantra: Family comes first. Clients are king. We take great care of our people."

To celebrate the company's unprecedented forward momentum, Allata recently unveiled their new brand look and key messaging. The company's collective goal is to consistently work toward "To better ourselves so that we can better our families, our clients and our communities." Allata leadership is quick to give their clients credit for propelling their exponential growth. As the team closed out 2019, they focused on personally thanking each of their clients, recognizing Allata's celebrated success would not have been possible without their loyalty and support. Allata's gratitude is palpable as they reflect on having built not only a growing list of successful clients, but also a thriving team of business leaders, technology consultants and developers who are driven to solve complex problems for their clients.

If past and present performance are any indication, innovation and growth are only beginning at Allata.

About Allata – Allata.com is a strategy, architecture and enterprise-level application development company focused on helping clients enhance or scale business opportunities, create efficiencies and automate processes through custom technology solutions. Formed in 2016 by founding partner and CEO, Matt Rosen, Allata has offices in Dallas, Phoenix and Boise. Built better to build better, Allata is a collective of business leaders, technology consultants and developers driven to solve complex problems for clients.

