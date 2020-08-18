Allata Tops Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for a Second Year in a Row

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allata, a strategy, architecture, and enterprise-level application development company, has topped the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. Ranked at #52. Inc. magazine, the premier publication for small and medium-size businesses, placed Allata based on 3-year business growth rate of 5723%. From its launch, Allata has grown from one developer to over 100 full-time employees, adding 40 employees in 2019 to its offices in Boise, Dallas, and Phoenix.

The COVID-19 pandemic has produced uncertainty about the state of business for our clients and created stress on the communities where our team members live. While 2020 has proved to be like no other time in our lives, Allata is grateful for the success of 2019 and recognizes the vital role all our team members play in helping our clients reach their strategic goals. The commitment and passion of our team invigorates Allata to press forward and exceed goals set for 2020.

Matt Rosen, Founder and CEO of Allata, states, "I contribute our success to our team members. We set out to create a culture of ongoing growth and learning, and every step we have taken has reflected that mission. We continue to pursue a workplace where everyone has opportunities to make a difference in their careers, community, and families."

Allata promotes team members' individuality, empowers people to work collaboratively, and actively nurtures its team members through innovative initiatives including the following:

Allata Launch - A roundtable panel of Senior Leadership that offers team members an opportunity to pitch innovative technology ideas and business ventures. Viable ideas receive funding and support to carry out business plans.

Allata Academy - The academy is an internal training program designed for new developers. It offers hands-on learning of soft skills and coding principles to equip the developers with added support for client interactions.

Allata in Action - Allata's community service arm is dedicated to building better communities by donating over 2% of net proceeds to charities in Boise, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Allata Growth Framework – Our growth framework provides Allatians with clear expectations of performance and advancement within the firm. Feedback loops supply real-time feedback and offer mentorship to help guide team members.

Allata's collective mission and purpose fosters dedication, passion for the work, and a strong commitment to our clients. As such, each of our teams has worked diligently through the pandemic alongside our clients to accelerate the "right" tactical efforts to invest in their digital strategy while balancing short-term efforts with long-term measures to emerge from this pandemic more competitive. Allata is "All In" for our team members and our clients to face the current challenges and those yet to come.

About Allata

Allata is a strategy, architecture, and enterprise-level application development company focused on helping clients enhance or scale business opportunities, create efficiencies and automate processes through custom technology solutions. Formed in 2016 by Founder and CEO, Matt Rosen, Allata has offices in Boise, Dallas, and Phoenix. Built better to build better, Allata is a collective of business leaders, technology consultants, and developers driven to solve complex problems for clients.

For more information about Allata, contact Elsbeth Martinez at 972.882.6521, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Allata