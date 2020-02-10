Allbirds Appoints Nancy Green To Board Of Directors

"Nancy shares our belief that business can be a force for positive change and transform how the fashion industry views the products they're putting into the world," says Joey Zwillinger, co-Founder and co-CEO of Allbirds. "We are proud to welcome her to the team, and look forward to ushering in a new era of sustainable business together."

Green emerged as one of the most important voices in the B Corp movement during her tenure at Athleta, implementing key sustainable practices including achieving 60% of Athleta apparel to be made of recycled and sustainable materials with the goal of 80% by 2020, and supporting Gap Inc.'s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% at all stores and headquarters. In successfully growing Athleta's sales from $250M to nearly $1B, Green and her team created one of the largest B Corp members in the retail industry. Her leadership in this space will be critical as Allbirds continues to evolve as a vertical retail brand while preserving its commitment to sustainable, natural material innovation.

"While prioritizing sustainability at Athleta, Nancy also championed inclusivity and the power of women and girls uplifting one another," says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-Founder of B Lab™. "With Nancy joining the Board at Allbirds, the B Corp movement is excited to know that a leader like Nancy is helping steward Allbirds to scale with integrity and reshape the role that companies play in the world."

Prior to her current role at Old Navy, Green was CEO at Athleta from 2013 to 2019, after a stint as Old Navy's Interim Co-President and Chief Creative Officer from 2010 to 2012. She led the Pottery Barn division of Williams-Sonoma from 2003 to 2007. Additionally, she serves on the Gap Foundation Board of Trustees and the Gap Inc. Sustainability Board.

"Having spent more than thirty years in the retail industry, I am most inspired by the people and brands with authentic commitment to responsible business practices, particularly protecting the planet," says Green. "Changing industry practices is a team effort and I am confident Allbirds is as dedicated to this mission as I am."

Green's appointment to the Board is effective February 10, 2020.

About Allbirds

At Allbirds, we believe in making better things in a better way. Since inception, we have balanced purpose and profit, with a focus on combating the proliferation of petroleum-based materials in apparel and footwear. Our story began with superfine New Zealand Merino Wool, but we have since developed a Eucalyptus fiber knit fabric and a Sugarcane-based EVA foam, which we open-sourced for all to use, including competitors. We believe that collaborative development and the sharing of technologies will help protect the planet for future generations. Let's get better, together.

