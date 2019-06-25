Allbound Extends Its Leadership Position in G2Crowd's Summer 2019 Grid for Partner Relationship Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G2Crowd, the world's leading business solutions review website, released its Summer 2019 Report on Partner Relationship Management (PRM) Software. Allbound continues to surge forward by titled "The Leader" in Customer Satisfaction in the Summer 2019 Grid Report based on the responses of real users for each of the grid related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"We are humbled by our customers' increased satisfaction that allowed us to pull further from the pack of other PRM solutions. We are proud that our belief that the channel program can be an incredible return on investment for companies is being market-recognized," said Allbound's chief executive officer Daniel Graff-Radford.

Allbound achieved the "Leader" ranking on the grid report through positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Partner Relationship Management category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews, Allbound has amassed 76 reviews and a 4.6 star rating out of 5.

When stacked against competitors Allbound ranks the highest in the following: meeting customer requirements, ease of use, ease of setup, ease of admin, quality of support, ease of doing business with, and product direction.

Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, of G2 stated: "We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere."

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound's next generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit www.allbound.com.

About G2Crowd

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Co-founded by the founders and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines, and SteelBrick and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

