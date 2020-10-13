Allbridge and Ipanema Solutions Merge to Simplify Technology Implementation for Hotels

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading provider of data, video, and voice technologies for hospitality and senior living properties, is pleased to announce that they have merged with Ipanema Solutions ("Ipanema"), a provider of technology engineering, systems design, and project management for new build hotels.

Ipanema offers brand-approved technology design and implementation to streamline the process of deploying converged networks and smart building technologies. The company enables developers to reduce long-term technology management costs and implement reliable, enterprise-class infrastructure.

As the hospitality industry looks for a more unified technology experience, the addition of Ipanema's technology engineering and system design to Allbridge's complementary suite of best-in-class data, video, and voice solutions further enhances the latter's end-to-end offering to include new construction planning capabilities. The companies will combine expertise to simplify the implementation of converged network solutions and bring one connected experience to hotels and their guests nationwide.

"Merging with Allbridge will allow us to continue our mission of simplifying hospitality and smart building technologies," said Steve Tutino, President of Ipanema, who will serve as Chief Technology Officer for Allbridge. "The merger of our two companies will allow us to enhance our investments in people and technologies and grow our relationships with our strategic partners."

Combining Ipanema's key technological and project planning expertise with Allbridge's nationwide sales and world-class support is expected to be a significant driver of value for customers and growth for the combined company.

"The hospitality industry is looking for a unified experience with a full service provider and a one-stop solution for all of their technology needs, and by bringing our companies together, we will be better positioned to provide best-in-class products and services to our customers," said Dave O'Connell, CEO of Allbridge. "We look forward to leveraging Ipanema's extensive expertise and resources in technology planning to help propel Allbridge into its next phase of growth."

Ipanema will operate as a division within Allbridge focused on new build hospitality, mixed use, and multi-unit development projects. Ipanema will continue to serve hotel owners, developers, and operators from its hospitality technology center in Ann Arbor, Michigan and offices in The Woodlands, Texas. Allbridge and Ipanema will maintain their respective brands, and Ipanema will continue to operate under its existing management structure.

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for the hospitality and senior living industries. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source provider for system design, procurement, installation, project management, and ongoing support. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

About Ipanema Solutions

Ipanema operates as a division of Allbridge focused on new build hospitality, mixed use, and multi-unit development projects. Ipanema serves owners, developers, and operators with projects in the Americas from its hospitality technology center in Ann Arbor, Michigan and offices in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information, please visit www.ipanemahospitality.com.

