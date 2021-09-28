Allbridge Announces End-To-End Property Technology Capability

Allbridge is now positioned as the premium technology provider for hospitality, mixed-use and multifamily. Tweet this

"As the premier provider of property technology solutions, our clients look to us as the leader in mitigating risk, looking at the whole project and guiding the end-user experience that will set them up for success." said Todd Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer at Allbridge. "With this expanded set of solutions through investments over the past 12 months, we can now give our clients a clear path to success by removing the typical unknowns and confusion in the industry during the lifecycle of projects."

With this new ability, Allbridge is uniquely positioned to deliver market-leading services in important areas for owners, developers, general contractors, operators, and architects:

End-to-end property technology lifecycle management - From conceptual planning through managed services, Allbridge is only property technology provider able to service the entire property lifecycle.

Technology planning - Allbridge partners with clients every step of the way to design, build, and support your project from initial inception to construction and beyond to meet and exceed expectations. The result is a properly implemented smart building that is equipped to handle demand as technologies evolve.

Entire project accountability - No other provider delivers a single point of project accountability. Allbridge's unified solutions are designed, built, and supported seamlessly under one roof, alleviating the complex management that comes with contracting a variety of suppliers.

Scalable solutions for future customer experiences - Allbridge delivers high bandwidth digital infrastructure supporting entertainment, connectivity, communications, convenience, and security. As applications advance and end-user expectations evolve, Allbridge networks protect owners and operators by scaling to provide the basis for ever expanding, integrated digital services.

Allbridge is our partner from the strategic planning through the design phase and executing the build using their strength in the managed services process." Said Shaun O'Laughlin, Vice President of Construction & Development from Wischermann Partners, Inc. "There isn't another vendor in the full execution of Hospitality IT space to deliver the full process in such a unified way. We trust each other in this business relationship to be successful together."

Allbridge provides property technology solutions that mitigate project risk, increase property value and improve lives through end-user experiences for hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use properties, currently serving over 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean.

Owners, developers, general contractors, and operators benefit from Allbridge's combined engineering and support expertise with a vision of end-user digital convenience. Allbridge maximizes long-term project value while owning whole project accountability, from design and planning through the life of the building. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

