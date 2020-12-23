Allbridge Announces Todd Johnstone as CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective January 4, 2021, Mr. Todd Johnstone will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mr. Dave O'Connell, who will continue as a member on the company's Board of Directors. This transition marks the achievement of a key goal of the company's strategic plan established at the end of 2019.

Mr. Johnstone brings extensive senior executive experience in the managed services industry, most recently as CEO of Global Knowledge. Additionally, his tenure included President of Convergys, Senior Vice President at Avaya, and Senior Executive at General Electric. He holds a degree in business administration at Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the London Business School.

"Allbridge is well-positioned for the next step in our company's growth in large part due to the leadership by Dave in creating, growing and integrating the great company we have today, and we look forward to his continued partnership and contributions as a board member for Allbridge," said Mr. John Gatti, Chairman of Allbridge's Board of Directors. Mr. Gatti went on to say, "We began this transition process as part of the company's strategic plan, and we are thrilled to have Todd join Allbridge as our next CEO. He brings a wealth of proven managed services experience in high growth customer focused markets, and we look forward to Todd's leadership as we continue to grow and serve our customers."

Todd Johnstone said, "I am extremely excited to be joining Allbridge, and look forward to working with the leadership team to build on the solid foundation that is in place to drive growth and value for our customers."

Allbridge is an end-to-end technology solutions provider delivering one connected experience to the hospitality and senior living industries. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with operations in New York, Wisconsin, Texas, and Michigan.

To learn more about Allbridge and all products and services, visit www.allbridge.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge is the trusted partner to deliver one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for the hospitality and senior living industries. Currently serving more than one million rooms nationally, Allbridge is the single source provider for system design, procurement, installation, and ongoing management. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.



SOURCE Allbridge

Related Links

www.allbridge.com

