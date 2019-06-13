Allbridge Develops Robust Data Service Portal to Enhance Network Management

Developed by the Allbridge team specifically to meet the needs of hospitality users, Skyway offers robust network reporting within an easy-to-use command center. Users have access to advanced network configuration, customization, and reporting capabilities enabling them to better manage guest requests, conference needs, and other changes in real time. Additionally, customers can administer user profiles, view dashboards, or modify splash pages on their own and as often as needed.

"The Allbridge team has a vision of how network technologies should be delivered and utilized by property staff and guests," said Matt Koch, Chief Product Officer for Allbridge. "As guest-facing technologies continue to converge on IP networks, the tools that properties use to manage those technologies need to converge too. Skyway gives us a platform to support this today and into the future."

The Skyway portal captures and displays information such as how guests are using the data network with an in-depth and expansive dashboard. With powerful user metrics available, administrators gain comprehensive insight into bandwidth utilization, network performance, and equipment status across multiple locations.

Skyway is one of the complementary offerings within the Allbridge product portfolio supporting their mission to bring an integrated and connected experience to customers and their end-users. Allbridge was established when Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream merged combining expertise in data, video, and voice solutions. The company has brought together the most knowledgeable implementation staff in the industry, and an expansive, nationwide support network.

Allbridge will be exhibiting Skyway in addition to several other new products in booth #1326 at HITEC 2019 in Minneapolis. To learn more about Allbridge and all products and services available, visit www.allbridge.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information please visit www.allbridge.com.

