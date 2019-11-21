Allbridge Included Among List of Triangle's 50 Fastest Growing Companies

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading integrator of data, video, and voice solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, has been named as one of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the Raleigh-Durham area by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ).

Allbridge placed #33 among the list and was recognized on Wednesday, November 20th at the Annual Fast 50 Awards Dinner at the Raleigh Convention Center. The winners were selected and ranked based on the results of a formula that includes revenue growth and profitability in the preceding three years (2016-2018). The numbers were verified and analyzed by BDO, a Fast 50 partner.

"Congratulations to each winner on this list that has been recognized as a standout company in the Triangle," said Tim Conley, COO of Allbridge. "These companies are instrumental to the continuing growth and development of the Raleigh-Durham area, and we are honored to place among them."

Allbridge offers a diverse product portfolio, supporting their mission to bring an integrated and connected experience to hotels, senior living communities, healthcare properties, student living customers, and their end-users. The company was established in 2018 when Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream merged, combining expertise in managed high-speed Internet access and Wi-Fi network solutions, free-to-guest television programming, digital satellite TV systems, IPTV platforms, and over-the-top (OTT) content delivery solutions, and hosted voice and premise-based voice systems.

Allbridge simplifies in-room technology implementations, reduces capital expenditures for properties, and allows onsite staff to focus on other priorities, providing better experiences for their guests and residents. The combined company has brought together the most knowledgeable implementation staff in the industry, as well as an expansive, nationwide support network that provides services to more than one million rooms in thousands of properties across the country.

Bulk TV & Internet, the Raleigh-based legacy company, has appeared on the TBJ Fast 50 list for the past ten consecutive years. To learn more about Allbridge and all products and services available, visit www.allbridge.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

About Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal, a weekly business newspaper, is the leading provider of local business news for the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area of North Carolina. Triangle Business Journal also publishes special publications such as SPACE, t.b.j. the magazine and Book of Lists. In addition to producing an award-winning news product, TBJ hosts recognized, sold-out events such as Fast 50, Women in Business, 40 under 40, the GREEN Awards and others. At https://www.bizjournals.com/triangle/, you will find daily breaking business news, nomination forms for awards, business event listings and resources for those driven to lead in the Triangle region.

