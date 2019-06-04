Allbridge Named to List of 2019 Best Employers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading provider of data, video, and voice solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, announces their inclusion among the list of Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina magazine.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in North Carolina, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 56 companies. Allbridge ranked #18 within the Large Company category, which includes companies headquartered in North Carolina with 250+ U.S. employees.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of North Carolina ;

; Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of North Carolina ;

; Must be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from North Carolina entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2019 Best Employers in North Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"It's one of our top priorities every year and we're thrilled to be recognized again by our employees as an excellent place to work," said Tim Conley, COO of Allbridge. "We believe in creating a work environment that promotes new ideas and support among all coworkers, and we appreciate the team's continued dedication to the company's vision and core values."

The actual rankings will be published in the June issue of Business North Carolina. Allbridge was honored and awarded in May at their annual Awards Gala on Thursday, May 16 at the Durham Convention Center. The Awards Gala was filled with music, food, and fun as each company was recognized for their excellence in a workplace environment.

Bulk TV, DCI Design Communications (DCI), and EthoStream merged to form Allbridge in June 2018. Combining expansive expertise in technology solutions, Allbridge provides data, video, and voice solutions to more than one million rooms nationally. The Allbridge brand will be synonymous with the legacy companies' reputations for dependability, professionalism, and exceptional customer support.

To learn more about Allbridge, visit www.allbridge.com. For more information on the Best Employers in North Carolina program, visit www.BestEmployersNC.com.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information please visit www.allbridge.com.

