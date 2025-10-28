AllCampus and University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Master of Legal Studies (MLS) Program

Partnership will support students with accessible, modern pathways to advanced legal education

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus , a leading higher education management company partnering with top universities and employers to solve their biggest academic program and workplace benefit challenges, today announced a new partnership with the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, to expand access to its Master of Legal Studies (MLS) program. The collaboration focuses on extending the reach of the program to professionals through enhanced online and hybrid learning formats.

"We are thrilled to expand access to our Master of Legal Studies program through this collaboration with AllCampus," said June Sakamoto, Dean of Enrollment Management at UC Law San Francisco. "The MLS program allows students to immediately put their learning into practice while taking courses alongside J.D. students, gaining insights from the same distinguished faculty, all without pursuing a traditional law degree. By partnering with AllCampus, we can reach more learners seeking a flexible and impactful education that supports their professional goals."

UC Law San Francisco's Master of Legal Studies (MLS) program empowers professionals across business, healthcare, technology, government, advocacy and other highly regulated industries to gain a foundational understanding of the law and its applications in decision-making. Graduates of the program gain the skills to navigate complex regulatory environments and drive effective, legally informed strategies in their workplaces.

The program offers a high degree of flexibility and customization, including:

Accessible Enrollment: No LSAT or prior law experience required – only a bachelor's degree.

Flexible Formats: Choose between fully online (asynchronous/synchronous) or hybrid options.

Expert Faculty: Learn from professors who bring real-world experience to the classroom.

Customizable Curriculum: Select from 15 MLS degree specializations or design a personalized course of study.

Career-Relevant Learning: Gain practical skills that can be applied immediately in professional settings.

"At AllCampus, our mission is to help universities expand access to high-quality, flexible education that meets the needs of today's learners," said Joe Diamond, CEO of AllCampus. "UC Law San Francisco has long been recognized for its excellence in legal education, and the MLS program exemplifies how legal knowledge can empower professionals across industries. Together, we're making it easier for more learners to advance their careers through accessible and customizable learning pathways."

Through this partnership, AllCampus will support UC Law San Francisco in program marketing, enrollment management and student engagement to connect more professionals with this transformative educational opportunity. These partnerships are designed to be sustainable and long-term, providing exceptional quality and value to both the university and its students.

About AllCampus

With a mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible, and equitable for all students, AllCampus is a leading higher education services provider that helps universities evolve their academic programs and exceed the dynamic expectations of students. Universities and employers trust AllCampus to build lasting partnerships that bring high-value education to over 20 million working professionals. AllCampus is a company of lifelong learners, quantitative data geeks and creative thinkers looking to make a difference through education. To learn more, follow AllCampus on LinkedIn or visit allcampus.com .

About the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco

Founded in 1878, UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings) is one of the premier public law schools in the United States. Located in the heart of San Francisco, the college is recognized for its rigorous academic programs, distinguished faculty, and commitment to advancing justice through innovation, public service, and education. UC Law San Francisco offers the J.D. and graduate programs designed to empower students to make an impact in their fields.

