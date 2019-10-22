AllCare Plus Pharmacy/AllCare Access Services to Host Job Fair with On-the-Spot Hiring for Approximately 40 Open Positions

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCare Plus Pharmacy/AllCare Access Services, Northeast's largest patient support services company, will host a job fair on Monday, November 4, offering on-the-spot screening and hiring with a goal of hiring approximately 40 additional team members. The job fair will be held at the corporate headquarters in Northborough, MA from 3:00 – 7:00 pm, and feature rapid candidate screening, interviewing, and on-the-spot hiring.

AllCare is committed to best-in-class patient support and is seeking to grow its AllCare Access Services division, among other growing divisions, to ensure continued high-quality customer service. Since 2014, the business has grown its team to more than 300 and enhanced all aspects of their operations, including a state-of-the-art, 55,000 square-foot corporate headquarters.

AllCare seeks to fill a variety of roles, with an emphasis on full-time care manager positions. Care managers are responsible for following specific program workflows to include contacting insurance companies to obtain correct eligibility information, perform benefit investigations, provide copay assistance and check prior authorization and/or appeal statuses. The care manager position, among many other open positions, offer a sign-on incentive, competitive employee benefits, and opportunities for professional advancement. Depending upon the position, experience in healthcare or medical insurance is preferred, but not required.

"Our commitment to our customers, attention to detail, and continued innovation have been cornerstones of our company," said Director of Recruiting, Mai Chao Yang. "AllCare's top priorities are anticipating the needs of our customers and providing a high-quality team to deliver for our clients, and most importantly, for the patients. We are proud of the team we've built, and excited to welcome new members into the AllCare family."

More information about current job opportunities are available through AllCare's website.

About AllCare Plus Pharmacy

AllCare Plus Pharmacy began in 2008 as a premier specialty pharmacy, quickly growing to become one of the nation's largest independently owned specialty pharmacies before divesting the commercial dispensing division in 2018. During this time, AllCare strategically reorganized its business to focus specifically on manufacturer patient services through its Hub Services division, AllCare Access Services. AllCare combines caring, personalized service with exceptional clinical knowledge, state-of-the art customized technology applications and innovative programs helping make the treatment of difficult diseases as simple, safe, and effective as possible. Learn more at www.allcarepluspharmacy.com.

Media Contact:

Kerrianne Sullivan

(781) 444-5478

ksullivan@hencove.com

SOURCE AllCare Plus Pharmacy

