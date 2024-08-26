ALLCITY NETWORK LAUNCHES FIFTH MARKET WITH EXPANSION INTO DALLAS

DLLS Programming Will Feature Daily Shows Beginning August 26

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLCITY Network, a leading digital sports media company, is expanding into the Dallas market. Launching on August 26th, DLLS will include daily shows five times a week covering the Cowboys (NFL), Mavericks (NBA), Stars (NHL), and Rangers (MLB). Programming will also include additional weekly coverage of other Dallas/Fort Worth teams like the Dallas Wings and TCU Horned Frogs with Texas Longhorns coverage coming soon after launch. DLLS will continue the mission of ALLCITY Network to provide tailored content to local sports fans through a mix of news, entertainment and community-driven programming.

Dallas, known for its vibrant sports market and passionate fan base, is a perfect fit for ALLCITY's innovative approach to storytelling and community engagement. As fans continue to migrate to digital environments, DLLS will look to fill a void of daily local sports content left by the decline of legacy radio, the RSN model, and other media.

"Dallas has been our top rated market by all metrics since we began accumulating market data back in 2019. The level of talent here is unmatched and there may not be a group of fans with a larger appetite for sports coverage," explained CEO Brandon Spano. "We now enter Dallas with more momentum than we've ever had and after assembling such a special group in the DFW area, we are convinced that this market will set a new standard for what local sports coverage can look like in America."

The ALLCITY DLLS platform will offer a mix of unique editorial content, social media engagement, and on-the-ground events, all curated by a team of local experts. Helmed by longtime ESPN and New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein, the DLLS outlet features talent from Mavs.com, The Athletic, Star Telegram, Dallas Stars, and local sports radio stations. This localized focus will ensure that DLLS becomes the go-to source for fans not only looking to stay informed, but who also want to participate and connect with the communities around their teams.

The DLLS market is launching with the support of partners Sleeper, Gametime Tickets, Shady Rays, and Empire Today. Shows will stream Monday through Friday on the DLLS YouTube Page and across podcast platforms like Apple and Spotify.

First launched in Denver (DNVR) in 2019, ALLCITY has since expanded to Phoenix (PHNX), Chicago (CHGO), and Philadelphia (PHLY). The entry into Dallas (DLLS) now places ALLCITY in 3 of the top 5 DMAs, reaching an annual audience of over 100 million. The fast-growing digital media outlet has also launched national products under the ALLCITY brand featuring NBA, NHL, college football, and golf shows, in addition to original custom apparel lines, events, and more. For more information about ALLCITY Network, visit www.allcitynetwork.com

ABOUT ALLCITY NETWORK

ALLCITY Network is reimagining local sports coverage, delivering daily, team-specific shows available across streaming video, podcast, and other digital platforms. Launched in 2019 in Denver, ALLCITY has since expanded to Phoenix, Chicago, and Philadelphia and its portfolio now includes 30+ daily shows across the country. In addition to media products, ALLCITY Network reaches fans with original custom apparel lines and community-driven events, such as tailgates and watch parties. For more information about ALLCITY Network, visit www.allcitynetwork.com .

