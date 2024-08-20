ALLCITY Network Raises Series B Led By TEGNA

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALLCITY Network, the operator of multi-platform local sports networks, has raised its Series B funding. The round is led by public broadcast company, TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA). Existing investors Mosaic General Partnership and Bullpen Capital also participated in the round. The TEGNA investment brings ALLCITY Network's total funding beyond $25M and further accelerates the company's position within the digital sports industry.

In addition to the investment, ALLCITY and TEGNA have entered into a commercial agreement that encompasses cross-promotional opportunities, content licensing, revenue extension opportunities and distribution via TEGNA station's linear channels and streaming apps in some of America's most important sports markets. Additionally, talent from ALLCITY and TEGNA's Locked On Podcast Network will make guest appearances across each other's shows.

"ALLCITY is at a monumental inflection point where the next 18 to 24 months will not only define who we are as a company but will also define the future of local sports coverage in America," says CEO Brandon Spano. "We have never had more conviction about our model and our brand than we do right now. For this to also be recognized by such a powerful group of investors only reinforces that vision and increases our commitment to building America's next major sports network."

"Nothing brings local communities together like local sports, which is why we are pleased to be doubling down on the category through our investment and partnership with ALLCITY," said Adam Ostrow, Chief Digital Officer at TEGNA. "Through its multiplatform approach, distinctive editorial voice and diverse offerings, ALLCITY has demonstrated an ability to form deep connections with local sports fans and advertisers, making them an ideal partner to further expand TEGNA's robust sports offerings across TV and digital."

ALLCITY intends to use the proceeds for continued market expansion, investment into streaming, FAST operations and the hiring of key management positions.

ABOUT ALLCITY NETWORK

ALLCITY Network is reimagining local sports coverage, delivering daily, team-specific shows available across streaming video, podcast, and other digital platforms. Launched in 2019 in Denver, ALLCITY has since expanded to Phoenix, Chicago, and Philadelphia and its portfolio now includes 30+ daily shows across the country. In addition to media products, ALLCITY Network reaches fans with original custom apparel lines and community-driven events, such as tailgates and watch parties. For more information about ALLCITY Network, visit www.allcitynetwork.com .

SOURCE ALLCITY Network