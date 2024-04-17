ALLCLEAR UNDERGROUND SOLUTIONS, LLC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METALS & MATERIALS ENGINEERS, LLC

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllClear Underground Solutions, LLC ("AllClear"), a diversified provider of underground water and wastewater infrastructure repair and rehabilitation services, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Metals & Materials Engineers, LLC ("MME" or the "Company").

Founded and owned by Barry Bennett since 2001, MME specializes in sewer and storm water system inspection, cleaning, and repair. The Company is based in Metropolitan Atlanta, GA and maintains longstanding relationships with municipalities in the greater Atlanta, GA-area.

"We are thrilled to join forces with MME to enhance the delivery of our comprehensive suite of inflow and infiltration prevention services in north Georgia," stated Brian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of AllClear. "This acquisition not only expands our customer base and geographic reach but also diversifies our service offerings, further solidifying AllClear's position as a regional leader in the industry. We are especially excited to welcome MME's talented and customer-focused operations team into the AllClear family."

"The team at MME is enthusiastic about our partnership with Brian and the AllClear leadership team. Their investment will empower us to offer additional complementary services, modernize our assets, and provide enhanced value to our loyal customers," said MME Founder, Barry Bennett.

ABOUT ALLCLEAR UNDERGROUND SOLUTIONS, LLC

Formed in 2022 with the acquisition of Rowland Inc., a family-owned company for over 30 years, AllClear is a provider of open-cut water and wastewater pipe repair, cementitious and epoxy-based manhole and asset rehabilitation, trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining, closed-circuit television (CCTV) pipe inspection, and other underground rehabilitation services. The Company is located outside Tampa, Florida and serves a wide variety of municipalities in the greater Tampa / St. Petersburg-area.

https://www.rowland-inc.com/

ABOUT METALS & MATERIALS ENGINEERS, LLC

MME is a provider of utility infrastructure CCTV inspection, pipe cleaning, and other underground rehabilitation services. The Company is located in Metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia and focuses on three core divisions: Sewer, Storm Water, and Clean Water.

https://mmelab.com/

Contact:

Charles Poteet

[email protected]

SOURCE AllClear Underground Solutions, LLC