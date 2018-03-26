AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

The AWS MSP Partner Program audit highlights service providers with demonstrated experience, practices and results. AWS MSP Partner Program is designed for APN Consulting Partners who are skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environment.

In the audit, AllCloud was noted for having strengths in customer onboarding and workload migration, as well as having mature best practices in automation, security and cost optimization. An AWS Managed Service Partner must show expertise and knowledge in all aspects of AWS services including billing and cost management, security management, problem detection and resolution, and customer care and support. One of the key aspects of this validation process is the high value placed on monitoring and agile DevOps practices, requiring dedication to next generation MSP practices.

"AllCloud provided LivePerson with the expertise and best practices that enabled us to deliver innovative, secure, and scalable solutions. I know we have a partner that stays informed and is looking out for our best interest." Mike Carney, Head of Customer Success, North America LivePerson

"AllCloud continues to be a valued member of the AWS Partner Network," says Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The firm has demonstrated their continued commitment to providing proven managed services based on AWS best practices. Successfully completing the audit validates that AllCloud can support our mutual customers with operational excellence at scale, from architecture to building and managing customers workloads."

"We're pleased to have passed the audit for a third consecutive time," says Lahav Savir, AllCloud CTO and Co-founder. "Our team takes great pride in our cloud expertise and ability to help some of the industry's biggest companies manage their cloud environments on AWS. We look forward to developing our MSP practice further and demonstrating our talent and accomplishments again next year."

AllCloud has achieved AWS Competency Partner status in Marketing & Commerce, Security and Microsoft Workloads. AllCloud is also an AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner, and Channel Reseller with over 50 certified AWS experts.

About AllCloud - AllCloud is a global leader in migrating businesses from startup to enterprise to the cloud. Bringing more than 10 years of experience and thousands of successful cloud deployments, our expertise range from designing state of the art cloud architecture to deploying and managing cloud environments through Professional and Managed Services including DevOps, 24/7 Support, automation, monitoring, and security solutions.

