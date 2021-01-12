Allconnect.com Reveals Results From New Internet Speed Report

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect.com, a leading broadband marketplace, yesterday announced the results of a new report on the state of internet connectivity in the United States using Federal Communications Commission and proprietary data.

To determine the best times of day and days of the week to use the internet, we evaluated internal data on hourly internet speed and latency from across the country gathered over the last several months.

"Our team spent weeks reviewing and analyzing internet speed data gathered over several months. By reviewing hourly download speed and latency, we were able to determine which days and times have the optimal connectivity for people at home," said Lisa Iscrupe, broadband content writer for Allconnect.com.

The report revealed that weekday mornings tend to have the fastest speeds while weekend afternoons tended to be slower. Much of the data revealed that working from home does lead to slower internet speeds - with traditional working hours having slower speeds compared to early morning and evening hours.

Additional findings include:

The fastest day and time is Sunday at 8 a.m. while the slowest day and time is Wednesday at 10 a.m.

while the slowest day and time is Wednesday at The predictability and speed of the internet tended to be more associated with the time of day rather than the day of the week

There is a close correlation between the days with fast download speeds and the days with low latency. Many of the days with fast speeds also saw lower latency.

"By dissecting U.S. internet speed, we are able to paint a full picture on connectivity in the age of work from home. With many adults and students using the internet at home much more frequently, internet speed and reliability are crucial," Iscrupe added.

The full report and methodology can be found here: https://www.allconnect.com/blog/best-and-worst-times-to-be-online

