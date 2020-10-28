Allconnect.com Seeks Regional Providers for Partnership Opportunities

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect.com, a leading broadband marketplace, is seeking to partner with local internet and wireless providers to help better connect customers to the services they need.

"A partnership with Allconnect.com is about more than adding to your bottom line," said Trey Paul, content lead at Allconnect.com. "It's about connecting to our communities and helping our communities better connect to the world."

Trusted by three million customers a year, Allconnect.com takes the work out of shopping for the best internet and TV options and offers free plan comparisons and easy ordering. The goal? To connect customers with the best plans in their area, from big providers to regional offerings.

The Allconnect.com team of experts includes analysts, sales specialists, researchers, writers, designers and developers who are ready to help providers connect to the customers they seek.

Some of the current partnership highlights include, but are not limited to:

Lead generation

Website display options

Monetization opportunities for unserviceable volume.

If any local internet and/or wireless service providers are interested in exploring opportunities with Allconnect, please email us at [email protected]

About Allconnect.com: At Allconnect.com, we partner with more than 30 internet, TV, home phone, utilities and home security providers to connect millions of consumers to the best deals on internet, TV, home security, electricity and more. By partnering with so many providers, Allconnect is able to bring our customers some of the best options available at their address, so they can find and compare options all in one place.

