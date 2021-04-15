Allconnect's ACSI Customer Satisfaction Highest in the U.S. Among Publicly Measured Companies for 3rd Straight Year

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allconnect, a leader in sales, marketing and digital solutions for utility companies, received a customer satisfaction score of 86 in 2020 as measured by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). Allconnect's scores have ranked highest among companies publicly measured by the ACSI for the last three years, from 2018-2020.

ACSI is a national economic indicator of customer evaluations of the quality of products and services available to household consumers in the United States, and its syndicated results are calculated independently and without endorsement. Allconnect's score of 86, based on about 130,000 surveys, ranks above brands traditionally regarded as leaders in customer service, including Chick-Fil-A, Apple Phones, Trader Joe's, Costco, Nordstrom, Google and Amazon.

Allconnect, a Red Ventures company, works with utilities nationwide to help people connect their homes while saving them time and money. Through personalized conversations, content and seamless digital interactions, the company simplifies life's most important decisions. Allconnect's multichannel platform enables utilities to integrate new audiences and customer engagement capabilities with existing assets to stay ahead of the rapidly changing industry.

"Over the last three years, and in 2020 especially, we've seen the home become the center of everyone's life. Now more than ever consumers are looking to their utility to guide them through making smarter, cleaner and healthier decisions," said Allconnect Executive Vice President Kim Shumway. "Helping people discover, decide, and connect is at the center of everything we do to make that happen. It's truly an honor."

About Allconnect

Allconnect is the leading mover marketplace and product platform for utility companies in the US. Since 1998, the platform Allconnect invented has offered over 40 million consumers a free, one-stop service to personalize and connect media, broadband, energy, and home protection products. Allconnect also enrolled over 3 million utility customers in carbon offset, warranty, energy efficiency, low income, energy choice, and smart rate options. Allconnect consistently ranks among the top brands in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), achieving the highest score among publicly measured companies in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

For more information, visit allconnectutilities.com or on LinkedIn.

About Red Ventures

Over the last twenty years, Red Ventures has built a portfolio of influential brands, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships that work together to connect millions of people with expert advice. Through premium content and personalized digital experiences, Red Ventures builds online journeys that make it easier for people to make important decisions about their homes, health, travel, finances, education and entertainment. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures spans 5 continents and employs more than 3,500 people. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including CNET, Healthline Media, The Points Guy, Bankrate and Allconnect.com.

For more information, visit https://redventures.com and @RedVentures on social platforms.

About ACSI

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) has been a national economic indicator for 25 years. It measures and analyzes customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors, including various services of federal and local government agencies. Reported on a scale of 0 to 100, scores are based on data from interviews with roughly 500,000 customers annually. For more information, visit www.theacsi.org.

ACSI and its logo are Registered Marks of the University of Michigan, licensed worldwide exclusively to American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC with the right to sublicense.

Contact: Rob Caiello

727.424.7080

[email protected]

Related Files

ACSI 2020 Allconnect Score Press Release Approved.pdf

SOURCE Allconnect