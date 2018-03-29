Allegan Event Spring Break and Grand Opening

ALLEGAN, Mich., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegan Event located at 439 River St in Allegan, MI is hosting its Grand Opening ceremony at noon on March 30, 2018. Allegan Event is the newest premier family adventure center in West Michigan. We offer products from the international family adventure product supplier, Ropes Courses Inc. People of all ages can experience our two level Sky Trail® ropes course with 2 Sky Rail™ zips and a Quick Jump exit. We also offer 20 vertical climbing walls, a Vertical slide and a Sky Tykes™ for our customers 48" and under.
Allegan Event will be open to the public during West Michigan's spring break, from March 30 through April 8 and resume our normal public hours on April 9. We will be closed on Easter.
We encourage groups and parties to book an experience with us.
More information can be found on our website www.alleganevent.com or contact Byron Bell (269) 430-3961
