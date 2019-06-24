Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Formation Of Precision Cutting Technologies And Acquisition Of CID Performance Tooling

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation, today announced the formation of Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc. ("Precision Cutting Technologies") and the acquisition by Precision Cutting Technologies of a majority interest in Coastal Industrial Distributors, LLC, dba CID Performance Tooling ("CID"). Headquartered in Saco, Maine, CID is a leading manufacturer of high-performance solid carbide end mills. Precision Cutting Technologies is Alleghany Capital's new holding company for its subsidiaries in the machine tool and consumable cutting tool sectors, which include Bourn & Koch, Inc. ("Bourn & Koch"), acquired in 2012, Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc. ("DTI"), acquired in 2016, and CID.

David Van Geyzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alleghany Capital, commented, "This transaction furthers Alleghany Capital's growth strategy in the machine tool and consumable tooling industries. While the formation of Precision Cutting Technologies will not change the management of Bourn & Koch, DTI, and CID, it places these companies under a single platform so that they can share resources and leverage their combined capabilities to provide an enhanced product and service offering to their customers. Alleghany Capital is pleased to welcome CID to the Precision Cutting Technologies group of companies and looks forward to supporting Bourn & Koch, DTI, and CID as they continue to serve their markets."

Terry Derrico, President of Precision Cutting Technologies and Bourn & Koch, added, "We are excited to partner with Jay Lowery, founder and President of CID, as well as his experienced team, and believe that the employees, customers, and suppliers of all the companies within the Precision Cutting Technologies platform will benefit from this acquisition. CID enhances Precision Cutting Technologies' portfolio of consumable cutting tools, while expanding our business in the aerospace, defense, and medical end-markets. With Jay continuing to lead the company post-transaction, CID's day-to-day operations will not be impacted. However, we believe CID will be well positioned to accelerate growth and augment its geographic reach by leveraging the experience, capabilities, and support of Bourn & Koch, DTI, and Alleghany Capital."

"Over the past thirty years, CID has become a leader in producing the highest quality custom tooling solutions for customers serving the most demanding end-markets," stated Jay Lowery. "As we build on our proven track record of quality, innovation, and service, we are pleased to have found a long-term home for the company and are excited about the opportunities that will result from this transaction."

Dinan & Company, LLC acted as financial adviser and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP acted as legal counsel to Alleghany Capital. Ainsworth, Thelin & Raftice, P.A. acted as legal counsel to CID.

About Alleghany Capital Corporation

Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of middle market businesses for its parent company, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Alleghany Capital's industrial businesses include: (i) Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc., a holding company focused on the machine tool and consumable cutting tools sectors through Bourn & Koch, Inc., Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc. and Coastal Industrial Distributors, LLC (dba CID Performance Tooling); (ii) R.C. Tway Company, LLC (dba Kentucky Trailer), a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies for several niche end markets; (iii) WWSC Holdings, LLC, a structural steel fabricator and erector for commercial, industrial, and transportation infrastructure projects; and (iv) Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc., a provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete market. Alleghany Capital's non-industrial businesses include: (i) Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, a hotel management and development company; (ii) IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a provider of design, engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and (iii) Jazwares, LLC, a global toy, entertainment, and musical instrument company. For additional information about Alleghany Capital Corporation, please visit www.alleghanycc.com.

About Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc.

Precision Cutting Technologies is a holding company with three operating businesses: (i) Bourn & Koch, Inc., a provider of precision automated machine tool solutions with a portfolio of 28 well-known brands and a focus on gear and grinding machinery; (ii) Diamond Technology Innovations, Inc., a manufacturer of waterjet orifices and nozzles and a provider of related services; and (iii) Coastal Industrial Distributors, LLC (dba CID Performance Tooling), a provider of high-performance solid carbide end mills. For additional information about Precision Cutting Technologies, please visit www.precision-cutting.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Alleghany's current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and Alleghany's future financial condition and results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Alleghany has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial condition and results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Alleghany or on Alleghany's behalf.

