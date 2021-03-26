Alleghany Corporation Announces Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance Report

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) announced today it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report. The report focuses on four core pillars: Supporting Climate Resilience, Investing Sustainably, Developing Human Capital, and Governing Our Business for the Long-Term, and is available in the newly launched ESG section of the Alleghany website.

"Alleghany's inaugural ESG report reflects our focus on creating long-term value that is not only beneficial from a financial perspective, but also promotes a culture centered on building long-term value for all of Alleghany's stakeholders, including investors, clients and customers, employees, and the larger communities to which Alleghany and its subsidiaries belong," said Jefferson W. Kirby, Chairman of Alleghany. "ESG matters are not just about Alleghany, they are also about how we help our customers and clients navigate environmental risks and take advantage of environmental opportunities, as well as how we address our businesses' impact on the environment."

"In light of the increasing importance of ESG principles to corporate governance, we are pleased to provide a comprehensive resource detailing our current and evolving practices so that all of our stockholders and their advisors fully understand our approach," said Weston M. Hicks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alleghany. "Our report helps illuminate our approach to ESG, provides a better appreciation of how sustainability has always been deeply ingrained in our culture, and lays out our framework to build upon the ESG principles in our business and governance practices."

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value by owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages.

Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation ("Alleghany Capital") owns and manages a diverse portfolio of industrial and non-industrial businesses. Alleghany Capital's industrial businesses include: (i) Precision Cutting Technologies, Inc., which provides precision automated machine tool solutions and high-performance carbide end mills and manufactures and services waterjet orifices and nozzles; (ii) R.C. Tway Company, LLC (dba "Kentucky Trailer"), a manufacturer of custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry and other markets; (iii) WWSC Holdings, LLC, a structural steel fabricator and erector; and (iv) Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc., a provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries and precast concrete markets. Alleghany Capital's non-industrial businesses include: (i) IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a design, engineering, procurement, construction management and validation service provider focused on the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; (ii) Jazwares, LLC, a global toy and musical instrument company; and (iii) CHECO Holdings, LLC, a hotel management and development company. For additional information about Alleghany Capital, please visit www.alleghanycc.com.

