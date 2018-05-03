Alleghany Corporation Reports 2018 First Quarter Results -- Notice

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany's 2018 first quarter results is available on Alleghany's website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany has also posted its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.