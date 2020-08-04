Alleghany Corporation Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results -- Notice

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A complete, full-text news release for Alleghany's 2020 second quarter results is available on Alleghany's website at www.alleghany.com and is also contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany has also posted its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) creates value through owning and supporting its operating subsidiaries and managing investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages including property, casualty, professional liability and directors' and officers' liability; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and manages a diverse portfolio of non-financial businesses.

