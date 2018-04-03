Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2018 First Quarter Results on May 3, 2018

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE-Y) today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, May 3, 2018.  In conjunction with the release, Alleghany will post its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE-Y) creates value through owning and managing operating subsidiaries and investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., a national underwriter of property and liability specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of commercial property, casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation engages in and oversees strategic investments and acquisitions.

