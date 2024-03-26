Allegheny College Announces $14 Million in New Gifts from Skattum, Tillotson, and Nelson Multi-Generational Families

Infusion of Capital to Establish The Center for Faculty Research and Teaching Excellence, Modernize Quigley Hall for Premiere Academic Programs, and Endow Faculty-Led Student Research

MEADVILLE, Pa., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny College, one of the nation's oldest and most innovative four-year colleges, where multidisciplinary learning breaks the conventional mold, is pleased to announce new gifts totaling $14 million from three multi-generational alumni families. The gifts will ensure that Allegheny College continues to provide an exceptional education, giving students and faculty the freedom to explore new ideas and pursue innovative solutions to real-world problems. This brings the Allegheny College gift total during President Cole's short tenure to over $70 million.

A $7 million gift from Dag Skattum ('84) and Julie Grosjean Skattum ('85) will establish and endow The Center for Faculty Research and Teaching Excellence, which will be the campus hub for faculty development, transformational teaching, research, and educational technology. The Center will support faculty and advance Allegheny College's mission to create independent and creative thinkers who excel in a diverse and interconnected world.

Three generations of the Skattum family are Allegheny College alumni, and the family's generosity and leadership have guided the College for decades. Julie Skattum is vice chair of Allegheny College's board of trustees, where Dag previously served and held leadership roles. With this gift to date, the Skattum's contributions to Allegheny College total $10 million. They hope their gift will inspire other alumni and donors who are committed to higher education to support this exceptional institution that means so much to them. They credit Pat Tippie's ('56) extraordinary commitment for inspiring them to think bolder about their commitment.

A $5 million gift from the Tillotson Family, including $4 million from Carol Hefren Tillotson ('54) and $1 million from Kim Tillotson Fleming and Curt Fleming will support academic excellence through the modernization of Quigley Hall, transforming it into a state-of-the-art space that reflects the stellar programming and faculty of the business and economics and political science departments that call it home. Quigley Hall is the home of The Bruce R. Thompson Center for Business & Economics, Allegheny's Center for Political Participation (CPP), whose work involves both civic education and civic engagement, and Allegheny's Law & Policy Program, which connects students with leading scholars and political practitioners, research opportunities, and internships. Building improvements will include an upgraded lecture hall, state-of-the-art technology, and greater accessibility, which will organically enhance the student and visitor experience.

Carol and her late husband Bill Tillotson ('52) have a history as proud Allegheny College alumni and leaders. Their daughter Kim received an honorary degree from Allegheny College and serves as a longtime member of the board of trustees' investment committee and as a trustee emeritus. Kim and Curt Fleming are proud parents of Grant Fleming ('11) and Todd Fleming ('15) who followed three generations into the family business. The Tillotson family's gift ensures that their deep roots and strong legacy with Allegheny College will endure. With this gift, the Tillotson and Fleming Family have donated $8 million to Allegheny College.

"Allegheny College has always been a forward-thinking institution that continually looks for new ways to expand students' minds and give them the knowledge and skills to excel," believe Carol and Kim. "It is a privilege to support Allegheny's groundbreaking work."

In honor of her 50th reunion in 2023, Christine Scott Nelson ('73) made a $2 million gift to create an endowed fund that will further enhance opportunities for faculty-led undergraduate research, a hallmark of an Allegheny College education as exemplified by the College receiving the inaugural national Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments from the Council of Undergraduate Research. This gift brings her total giving to $8.5 million. The Nelson family has two generations of Allegheny College alumni.

"These gifts help ensure that Allegheny College will be at the forefront of academic excellence for decades to come," said Angela Haddad, provost and dean of the faculty. "We are fortunate to have support from multi-generational families like the Skattums, Tillotsons, Flemings and Nelsons who believe in our mission to prepare students and faculty to make a meaningful difference in a complex world."

