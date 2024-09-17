ALLEGHENY PETROLEUM CELEBRATES A DECADE SERVING EVANSVILLE REGIONAL INDUSTRY, DOUBLES THE CAPACITY OF ITS BOONVILLE BLENDING OPERATION

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Petroleum Products, a leading U.S. manufacturer of specialty lubricants and fuel additives, has completed major upgrades to its Boonville, Indiana manufacturing facility, which it has operated since 2014. The company expanded its blending and storage tank farm, doubling its blending capacity to over 3 million gallons annually. The company's trucking fleet delivers products to customers of all sizes in bulk or small batches throughout Southern Indiana, Northwestern Kentucky, and Southern Illinois.

"We are extremely proud of our decade serving industry in the Evansville Region with high-quality blended lubricants and fuel additives," said Barbara Kudis, Allegheny Petroleum President. "As an American-owned company that has expanded nationally for 37 years, this investment in our Boonville facility demonstrates our commitment to the local community and the businesses that drive its economy," she added.

Allegheny Petroleum manufactures over 2,000 lubricant products under strict ISO 9001 quality standards serving all applicable industry standards. The company's customers range from large manufacturing and metalworking companies to small industrial businesses, the U.S. Military, agriculture, food service, and vehicle fleets.

"We invested in our Boonville plant to align with the economic growth we see in the Evansville Region, and especially the vibrant manufacturing industry," said Kudis. "We now have the capacity to serve new companies and industry segments with the same focus on customer service, quality manufacturing, and logistics expertise that has propelled us into one of the largest independent lubricant manufacturers in the country."

Allegheny Petroleum's Boonville expansion follows an expansion of the company's Houston, TX facility in 2020, and decades of growth at its two plants located in the company's headquarters of Pittsburgh, PA.

To learn how Allegheny Petroleum can partner with your business today, please visit www.oils.com or contact Tony Durbin, Business Development and Account Manager, at (930) 800-5052.

About Allegheny Petroleum Products

Allegheny Petroleum manufactures industrial, automotive and fleet lubricants, and distributes and supplies lubricant additives. The company, one of the largest Fuel Additive manufacturers in North America, also provides fluid management for its manufacturing customers and contract services for its blending and packaging customers. The company's location is at 422 West Degonia Road, Boonville, IN 47601.

CONTACT: Heather Wojciechowicz, [email protected]

SOURCE Allegheny Petroleum