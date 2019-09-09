Allegiance Capital Announced as Finalist for "IT Deal of the Year" and "Strategic Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Capital Corporation, a Dallas, Texas-based middle-market M&A investment bank, has been announced as a finalist for the "Information Technology Deal of the Year" and "Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year" by The M&A Advisor, a leading organization founded in 1998 that recognizes excellence, honors achievement, presents thought leadership and facilitates connections among the world's leading M&A professionals. The winners of the 18th annual M&A Advisor Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 19th at the New York Athletic Club.

This year's finalist accolades for both the "Information Technology Deal of the Year" and "Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year" is represented by dealmaker Todd Viegut, Managing Director at Allegiance Capital. Additionally, Viegut is also a finalist for "Investment Banker of the Year."

"It's an honor to be named a Finalist in multiple categories for a second year in a row," said Viegut. The transaction for which Allegiance is nominated for is the acquisition of RPM Software by ScanSource. "This was a very hands-on, roll-up your sleeves transaction, but through our diligence, consistent communication and education, win-win negotiations, and a structured process, we were able to find the right strategic partner, and are pleased that we are being recognized for our hard work," continued Viegut.

"The strategy that was used by Todd Viegut of Allegiance Capital was very well planned out and was precisely how we saw the industry. The way he approached the process led to a very favorable and appropriate outcome," said Roger Balm, CEO of RPM Software.

Connie Mahmood, Co-founder of Allegiance Capital added, "We are thrilled to be recognized for the successes that we achieve for our clients. These accolades showcase our ability to deliver exceptional results by personalizing each and every transaction to achieve the ultimate outcome our clients deserve." Mahmood continued, "We are very proud of Todd Viegut who exemplifies a top performing dealmaker by his client-centric commitment, work ethic and strategic execution."

