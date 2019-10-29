Allegiance Capital Wins 2019 "Corporate M&A Deal of the Year" by the M&A Atlas Awards

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Capital Corporation, a Dallas, Texas-based middle-market M&A investment bank, has been recognized as the winner for "Corporate M&A Deal of the Year" by the M&A Atlas Awards, an independently governed awards that honors legendary leaders, top professionals, outstanding firms and best value-creating transactions.

This year's winner for the "Corporate M&A Deal of the Year" is represented by dealmaker Todd Viegut, Managing Director at Allegiance Capital, for the transaction resulting in the acquisition of RPM Software by NASDAQ public company, ScanSource.

"I am humbled and grateful to be recognized for such an honor amongst the industry's most prestigious deals and dealmakers," said Viegut. "We employed a very meticulous process that required customized strategy, consistent communication and education, and a win-win mentality to find the perfect corporate partner and are pleased that we are being awarded for executing a great M&A deal," continued Viegut.

"The strategy that was used by Allegiance Capital was very well planned out and was precisely how we saw the industry and our fit within it. Todd's customized approach and understanding of our company led to a great transaction for all involved," said Roger Balm, CEO of RPM Software.

Connie Mahmood, Co-founder/Chairperson of Allegiance Capital added, "We are thrilled to be recognized for the successes that we achieve for our clients. These accolades showcase our ability to deliver exceptional results by personalizing each and every transaction to achieve the ultimate outcome our clients deserve," Mahmood continued. "We are very proud of Todd Viegut who exemplifies a top performing deal maker by his client-centric commitment, work ethic and strategic execution."

Allegiance Capital is an M&A investment bank that has been providing expert financial services to mid-sized, privately-held companies since 1998. Our clients are business owners, partners, families and entrepreneurs who want to sell their company, transition to new management, or bring on a financial partner to grow their business. Allegiance Capital employs investment bankers who understand the challenges business owners face in running their business and can prepare those owners for the complexities of the sale process. Allegiance Capital also offers global reach through its membership in Globalscope Partners, an organization of international M&A Advisors.

