Allegiance Capital Wins D CEO's 2018 "M&A Deal of the Year"

This year's M&A Deal of the Year award was presented to dealmaker Derek Woodworth, Managing Director at Allegiance Capital, for the sale of Healthy Natural, Inc. to Rosewood Private Investments.

"I was honored to have been named a Finalist in a category filled with impressive dealmakers and peer investment banks in the region," said Woodworth. The transaction was a divestiture from RiceBran Technologies, which utilized the proceeds for growth capital while securing Healthy Natural jobs in the Dallas market. "The transaction was challenging due to an 80% customer concentration," Woodworth continued. "But, through our process, we were able to source the right strategic partner, Rosewood Investment Partners, a Dallas-based family office with a platform investment in the category."

Connie Mahmood, Co-Founder of Allegiance Capital added, "I am very proud that Allegiance Capital and Derek Woodworth are being recognized for attaining the highest levels of achievement within the M&A community. Due to extremely favorable market conditions for sellers [of a business], the current environment for M&A professionals is very competitive. This award is a testament to the Allegiance Capital platform and our exceptional talent executing complex M&A transactions including sell-side mandates, financings, and buy-side acquisitions."

About Allegiance Capital Corporation

Allegiance Capital is an M&A investment bank that has been providing expert financial services to mid-sized, privately held companies since 1998. Its specialty is representing privately-owned companies with annual revenues between $20 million and $500 million. Its clients are business owners, partners, families and entrepreneurs who want to sell their company, transition to new management, or bring on a financial partner to grow their business.

Founded 20 years ago and based in Dallas, TX, Allegiance Capital employs investment bankers who understand the challenges owners face in running their business and can explain Wall Street complexity in Main Street language. Allegiance also offers global reach through its membership in Globalscope Partners, an organization of international M&A Advisors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiance-capital-wins-d-ceos-2018-ma-deal-of-the-year-300656716.html

SOURCE Allegiance Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.allcapcorp.com

