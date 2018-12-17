Allegiance Fundraising Group Acquires Haines Direct

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Fundraising Group (AFG) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Haines Direct, a direct mail marketing firm that focuses on nonprofit clients. Based in North Canton, Ohio, Haines Direct prides itself on creating customized marketing campaigns to help organizations like food banks, rescue missions, Boy Scout councils, animal organizations and other nonprofits succeed in direct mail initiatives. Haines uses a data-driven approach to refine direct mail strategies through tireless analysis, dedicated collaboration and personalized service. Its focus and mission have guided it in aiding countless organizations achieve fundraising goals.

"Since 1970, Haines Direct has always put customers first – from our customer service to our product offerings," said Ashley Williams, President/CEO of Haines & Company, Inc. "We always found a way to ensure our customers were more than satisfied with our efforts. When we first started discussions with Allegiance, we felt they offered the same attention, customer service and product offerings making this partnership not only a great match but the best opportunity to be successful. Allegiance will be able to offer our customers more robust tools and a wider variety of products to help them achieve their goals."

The acquisition of Haines Direct brings new value and tools to Allegiance Fundraising clients, including:

Full-color printing of appeal packages and collateral material.

Laser personalization of direct mail pieces.

Digital variable printing.

Full program reporting and analytical services.

Launched in November 2017, Allegiance Fundraising Group brought together three well-established teams to create fundraising solutions that make it easier for nonprofit organizations to achieve their goals. This latest addition of Haines Direct allows us to improve our service and expertise so our customers can leverage a single provider for seamless fundraising strategy and implementation, donor management software and donor loyalty programs.

About Allegiance Fundraising Group

The mission of Allegiance Fundraising Group is to help nonprofits achieve their goals through innovative and cost-effective fundraising solutions. AFG aims to deliver end-to-end support that will acquire, nurture, and retain more donors while keeping clients in the driver's seat every step of the way. The expertise and real-world experience found at AFG are designed to meet the unique needs of the nonprofit organizations they serve and foster continuing growth in the success of their fundraising.

For more information, please visit www.allegiancefundraising.com

