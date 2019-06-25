Allegiance Fundraising Group Acquires WeDidIt

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Fundraising Group is proud to announce the acquisition of WeDidIt, which offers a full suite of online fundraising tools from donation pages to crowdfunding and peer-to-peer solutions. WeDidIt's specialized focus on supporting fiscal sponsorship - the extension of an established nonprofit's legal and tax-exempt status to groups with a tie to the nonprofit's mission - is a major reason behind Allegiance's acquisition of the technology company. As a leader in the fiscal sponsorship software space, WeDidIt brings expertise and knowledge in fiscal sponsorship to Allegiance, as well as an established and successful digital platform for this purpose.

The opportunity to work with Allegiance is an exciting process for company leaders at WeDidIt, providing a chance to increase awareness of their effective nonprofit systems. The ability to include WeDidIt's functionality as part of a larger company that brings together a wide variety of valuable nonprofit technologies and services is especially valuable.

"The thing we're looking forward to the most is joining a team that has such a strong history in the nonprofit sector, but at the same time is carving a new path of offering both technology and services under one roof," WeDidIt Co-founder, Ben Lamson said.

Allegiance's acquisition of WeDidIt is the latest in a series of similar actions that have fostered organizational growth and allow clients to have access to a broad range of relevant options. Allegiance Fundraising Group rose from the merger of Allegiance Software, which developed fundraising management software for public and religious broadcasters, DMW Fundraising, which focused on direct response strategy, and Member Benefits, which created versatile, dependable donor loyalty programs. The company has since acquired Haines Direct, a direct mail marketing firm focused on nonprofit clients, and One to One Group, a digital print and digital media marketing company.

About Allegiance Fundraising Group

The mission of Allegiance Fundraising Group is to help nonprofits achieve their goals through innovative and cost-effective fundraising solutions. AFG aims to deliver end-to-end support that will acquire, nurture, and retain more donors while keeping their clients in the driver's seat every step of the way. The expertise and real-world experience found at AFG is designed to meet the unique needs of the nonprofit organizations they serve and foster continuing growth in the success of their fundraising.

For more information, please visit www.allegiancefundraising.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Guttormson

Director of Marketing

sguttormson@allegiancefundraising.com

800-858-7654

SOURCE Allegiance Fundraising Group

Related Links

http://www.allegiancefundraising.com

