Allegiance Group + Pursuant (AGP) Secures Strategic Investment from Eagle Private Capital to Accelerate Innovation and Client Impact

Eagle Private Capital joins 424 Capital in supporting AGP's next phase of growth for the nonprofit sector

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiance Group + Pursuant (AGP), a leading fundraising, marketing, and technology partner for nonprofits, today announced a new strategic investment from Eagle Private Capital, joining 424 Capital as co-investors in the firm. The additional capital and partnership will accelerate AGP's growth strategy – fueling continued innovation, client impact, and sector-wide advancement in nonprofit fundraising and donor engagement.

This new investment underscores confidence in AGP's market position as the most comprehensive, technology-enabled fundraising and marketing partner serving nonprofits. With the backing of both Eagle Private Capital and 424 Capital, AGP will expand its product innovation, data intelligence, and go-to-market initiatives to deliver even greater value to its nonprofit clients.

"This investment signals strength and stability for our clients," said Trent Ricker, CEO of AGP. "It allows us to deepen our commitment to helping nonprofits grow more efficiently and engage their supporters more meaningfully. With Eagle and 424's support, we can accelerate the development of data-driven solutions that empower organizations to maximize their mission impact."

Eagle Private Capital, known for supplying growth capital to middle-market companies, brings deep expertise in long-term capital, strategic partnering, and scalable growth. Their partnership reflects a shared belief in the importance of sustainable innovation in the nonprofit sector.

"We're thrilled to partner with AGP at such a transformative time in the company's journey," said Scott Fesler, Managing Director at Eagle Private Capital. "AGP's integrated approach to marketing and technology is driving measurable impact across the nonprofit community, and we're excited to help accelerate that mission."

The partnership emphasizes AGP's continued focus on innovation, client success, and mission-driven growth as it prepares for the next phase of expansion in 2026 and beyond. Backed by Eagle Private Capital and 424 Capital, AGP is well-positioned to lead the evolution of nonprofit donor engagement to help mission-driven organizations secure greater impact.

About Allegiance Group + Pursuant (AGP)

Allegiance Group + Pursuant (AGP) is a full-service fundraising, marketing, and technology firm with over 40 years of experience helping nonprofits inspire action, deepen engagement, and drive meaningful impact. Through a data-driven, omni-channel approach, AGP empowers mission-driven organizations to maximize their reach and results. To learn more, visit teamallegiance.com .

