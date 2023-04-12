Allegiance Group and The Pursuant Group Announce Merger to Create Comprehensive Solution for Nonprofits

The merger of two industry-leading companies aims to provide unparalleled service, efficiency, and value to better serve the needs of nonprofit organizations and their missions.

FARGO, N.D., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Aukland, CEO of Allegiance Group, and Trent Ricker, CEO and President of The Pursuant Group, are excited to announce the merger of their respective companies. This union brings together two industry-leading organizations with a shared vision to provide comprehensive and scalable services for nonprofits. By combining their expertise in technology, analytics, marketing and fundraising strategy, they aim to create a formidable alliance that will better serve the needs of nonprofit organizations of all sizes.

The merger of Allegiance Group and The Pursuant Group signifies an influential step forward in the nonprofit sector. Allegiance Group and The Pursuant Group serve complementary market segments, providing an opportunity for collaboration and expansion by combining world-class analytics, digital services, and a deep team with a wide range of experiences, offering unparalleled service in the industry.

Allegiance Group has more than 40 years of experience partnering with nonprofits and associations on fundraising, marketing, and technology solutions that inspire action and create a lasting impact. The Pursuant Group, a full-service marketing and fundraising agency with over 20 years of serving the industry, began with a focus on technology and digital services for nonprofits and evolved into a full-service fundraising firm driven by analytics and insights.

The merged company will focus on meeting the needs of nonprofits through various channels including best-in-class analytics, superior storytelling, exceptional donor experience, and full-service marketing and fundraising across the donor continuum. The merger also brings together a consolidation of technologies, including the proprietary GivingDNA wealth screening and data analytics platform, to help nonprofits better understand donor behavior and identify potential larger gifts and sustaining donors.

"The goal of Allegiance Group is to meet every individual client where they are at, and we want to provide our clients with services that are broad and deep enough to be truly impactful in supporting their mission," said Rich Aukland. "Pursuant and Allegiance Group together allow us to accomplish that goal without compromise."

Trent Ricker added, "Both Allegiance and Pursuant have been making an impact for our nonprofit clients across many market segments for decades. Our strengths and experience complement one another in a way that uniquely creates a truly full-service agency and software company that can serve organizations of all sizes and provide expertise in all key marketing, fundraising, analytics, digital, and technology services. I'm thrilled to join forces and help our clients make an even greater impact in the world."

For more information about the merger and the combined company, visit https://teamallegiance.com/allegiance-group-and-pursuant-group-are-joining-forces/.

About Allegiance Group

Allegiance Group has more than 40 years of experience partnering with nonprofits and associations on fundraising, marketing, and technology solutions that inspire action and create a lasting impact. Allegiance Group brings together the best strategists, fundraisers, developers, creatives, and analysts to provide comprehensive services and technologies to support the missions of nonprofits. Visit teamallegiance.com to learn more about Allegiance Group.

About The Pursuant Group

Pursuant is a full-service marketing and fundraising firm dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations increase the visibility of their mission, engage with constituents, acquire new donors, and drive donor loyalty. Grounded in data science and powered by its proprietary GivingDNA wealth screening and data analytics platform, Pursuant leverages analytics to inform marketing and fundraising strategy with impactful, creative messaging. Visit pursuant.com to learn more about Pursuant.

