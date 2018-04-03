Allegiant Announces 5 New Nonstop Routes With Fares As Low As $49*

"We're excited to announce these five new routes to some of the country's most exciting destinations," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. "These new routes will allow passengers to have even more options with convenient, nonstop, affordable flights for a great summer getaway."

The five new nonstop routes include:

New nonstop, seasonal service to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) from:

Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) beginning June 8, 2018 with fares as low as $49 .* Norfolk, Virginia via Norfolk International Airport (ORF) beginning June 14, 2018 with fares as low as $49 .*

New nonstop, seasonal service to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from:

Kansas City, Missouri via Kansas City International Airport (MCI) beginning June 8, 2018 with fares as low as $49 .*

New nonstop, year-round service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) from:

Tampa / St. Pete, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) beginning June 14, 2018 with fares as low as $49 .*

New nonstop, seasonal service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) from:

Syracuse, New York via Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) beginning June 14, 2018 with fares as low as $49 .*

Allegiant offers a unique option to travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Flights must be purchased by April 4, 2018 for travel by Aug. 13, 2018. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms and rental cars. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round-trip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/ToZT30iauev.

Allegiant Public Relations

Phone: 725-221-9937

Email: communications@allegiantair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-5-new-nonstop-routes-with-fares-as-low-as-49-300623020.html

SOURCE Allegiant

Related Links

http://Allegiant.com

